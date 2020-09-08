SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester

“I think the testing upfront, the baseline testing, is critical,” he said.

But testing campus residents is just one of several steps the college has taken this year to ensure a safe campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Services have been shifted online where possible in order to reduce density on campus. Professor office hours and tutoring will be conducted via Zoom videoconference, and most classes will be held remotely.

Palmieri said about 600 students a week will be taking classes on campus. The college, he said, is offering more than 700 classes this fall.

“Most of our classes are remote, to keep that congregation down,” he said.

A rigorous contact tracing program has been implemented in case of an outbreak, and the first floor of the south side of the dorm is reserved for students living on campus who test positive, Palmieri said.

Anyone looking to enter campus must do so through the college’s Haviland Road entrance where they are greeted by a series of traffic cones leading to a checkpoint a few yards away.