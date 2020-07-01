SUNY Adirondack will mix online and in-person teaching this fall

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack will start its fall semester on Sept. 9 with a mix of online and in-person classes, the dormitory at less than half capacity and no sports.
Classes that don't require hands-on learning will be done remotely, sometimes through live videoconferencing sessions and other times through the online posting of course materials that students will be able to read on their own schedules.
In some cases, faculty members may allow small groups of students to attend class, in classrooms modified for 50 percent occupancy, with desks at least 6 feet apart.
Courses that require hands-on work, such as art, music, culinary, and science and technology programs, will include face-to-face instruction at 50 percent of the room's capacity.
Faculty and students will have to wear masks in class, and anyone attending college-sponsored activities will too.
Various other safety modifications have been made on campus, including one-way entries and exits; plexiglass in high-traffic areas; touchless features in restrooms; reduced seating in gathering areas; and sanitizing stations.
The college’s residence hall will open at less than 50 percent capacity, with fewer than 200 residents, to support students in need of housing.
Fall athletics are canceled. Decisions have not yet been made about winter and spring sports.
The schedule of fall 2020 classes (and the manner in which they will be taught) will be published on the college website on July 21.
“We have a special responsibility: To protect our students, faculty and staff, including the many who commute to campus and live with and take care of other family members, and to provide our students with the high-quality learning experience that will help them achieve their academic goals on time,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy.
The fall 2020 plan was developed by the college’s COVID-19 task force, working with faculty and staff and the Warren County Department of Health Services and was certified on Wednesday by the State University of New York.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.