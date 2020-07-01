SUNY Adirondack will mix online and in-person teaching this fall

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack will start its fall semester on Sept. 9 with a mix of online and in-person classes, the dormitory at less than half capacity and no sports.

Classes that don't require hands-on learning will be done remotely, sometimes through live videoconferencing sessions and other times through the online posting of course materials that students will be able to read on their own schedules.

In some cases, faculty members may allow small groups of students to attend class, in classrooms modified for 50 percent occupancy, with desks at least 6 feet apart.

Courses that require hands-on work, such as art, music, culinary, and science and technology programs, will include face-to-face instruction at 50 percent of the room's capacity.

Faculty and students will have to wear masks in class, and anyone attending college-sponsored activities will too.

Various other safety modifications have been made on campus, including one-way entries and exits; plexiglass in high-traffic areas; touchless features in restrooms; reduced seating in gathering areas; and sanitizing stations.

The college’s residence hall will open at less than 50 percent capacity, with fewer than 200 residents, to support students in need of housing.