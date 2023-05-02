QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack invites people to share in its annual day of giving, A Day 4 ADK, on May 4.

This annual virtual event celebrates the power of community and calls upon donors to help ensure the college’s funding partner, SUNY Adirondack Foundation, is able to provide $1 million to the college and its students in 2023.

The SUNY Adirondack Fund provides scholarships to students, supports teaching and learning initiatives at the college and helps fund SUNY ADK Cares, which provides emergency resources for students to address unforeseen financial setbacks that threaten success and completion.

“For more than 60 years, SUNY Adirondack has been the path to success for our community,” said Rachael Hunsinger Patten, SUNY Adirondack’s chief advancement officer and executive director of SUNY Adirondack Foundation. “And for nearly 40 years, our community has invested through the SUNY Adirondack Foundation to assist the college’s efforts.”

This year, the Foundation strives to raise $25,000 during A Day 4 ADK. Support from the community is vital to reach this goal.

“SUNY Adirondack will offer more than $400,000 in scholarships in an academic year, allowing more than 64% of SUNY Adirondack graduates to earn an associate degree without taking on overwhelming debt,” said Liz Lastowski, director of annual giving and alumni relations at the college. “We are grateful for a community that recognizes the importance of education and is incredibly generous with their giving."

For more information, or to support A Day 4 ADK, please visit https://www.sunyacc.edu/aday4adk on or before May 4.