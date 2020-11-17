SUNY Adirondack updates COVID testing protocols for students

QUEENSBURY — Students taking in-person classes at SUNY Adirondack must now undergo routine coronavirus testing as part of the college’s expanded testing procedures released last week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new procedures were adopted after the State University of New York last month required campuses to develop a plan to test all students using on-campus resources for the virus within 10 days prior to their leaving campus for the Thanksgiving break.

Most SUNY schools are scheduled to either switch to remote learning or end their semester following the holiday, but in-person classes at SUNY Adirondack are scheduled to run through Dec. 18.

As a result, the college will expand its testing protocols to ensure the safety of those utilizing campus resources and to mitigate the spread of the virus, which has been on the rise across the state in recent weeks.

Around 75% of the college’s classes are being offered remotely this semester in order to reduce campus capacity, but courses that require hands-on learning, such as labs and culinary courses, are being held in-person.