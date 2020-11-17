SUNY Adirondack updates COVID testing protocols for students

QUEENSBURY — Students taking in-person classes at SUNY Adirondack must now undergo routine coronavirus testing as part of the college’s expanded testing procedures released last week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The new procedures were adopted after the State University of New York last month required campuses to develop a plan to test all students using on-campus resources for the virus within 10 days prior to their leaving campus for the Thanksgiving break.
Most SUNY schools are scheduled to either switch to remote learning or end their semester following the holiday, but in-person classes at SUNY Adirondack are scheduled to run through Dec. 18.
As a result, the college will expand its testing protocols to ensure the safety of those utilizing campus resources and to mitigate the spread of the virus, which has been on the rise across the state in recent weeks.
Around 75% of the college’s classes are being offered remotely this semester in order to reduce campus capacity, but courses that require hands-on learning, such as labs and culinary courses, are being held in-person.
Under the new procedures, any student using on-campus resources — including housing, dining services and the library — is required to undergo a pooled saliva test for COVID-19. Students employed on campus or taking an in-person class on any of the college’s three campuses must also be tested regularly for the virus.
All students with an on-campus presence will be required to be tested for the virus 10 days prior to the end of the semester as well.
The new procedures greatly expand the college’s current testing procedures, which focus only on culinary and nursing students, athletes and those living on campus.
More than 1,400 tests have been conducted at the college since testing began in September. None have come back positive.
SUNY began requiring all of its 64 campuses to begin testing all students with an on-campus presence through a pooled saliva method developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University following several outbreaks across the sprawling university system.
The pooled saliva method allows large swaths of people to quickly be tested for the virus by pooling individual saliva samples together and testing them at once.
If results come back positive, individuals in the pool are required to quarantine until the samples can be tested individually.
If results are negative, then no further action is required. Results take 24 hours.
Several SUNY campuses were forced to switch to remote learning after dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases, including SUNY Oneonta, which made the switch after seeing hundreds of cases just weeks into the semester.
The universities at Binghamton and Albany have also made the switch to remote learning after recent spikes in the number of positive cases in recent weeks.
More than 450,000 saliva tests have been administered on SUNY campuses, according to the sprawling university system’s COVID-19 dashboard. A total of 2,289 of those tests have come back positive.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
