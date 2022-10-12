SUNY Adirondack unveils redesigned dining hall

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack unveiled a newly redesigned dining hall space in September, inspired by the scenic mountains near the Queensbury campus.

The project was spearheaded by interior designer Amanda Blaise, of Girvin Office, whose designs were distributed by Charlie’s Office Furniture, a Queensbury-based company, according to a news release from the college on Tuesday.

“Working with a local vendor, we were able to provide a modern, welcoming environment,” said Tom Kent, executive director of SUNY Adirondack’s Faculty-Student Association. “We have already received many compliments from students and staff.”

Blaise’s designs are finally complete after a long process delayed by the pandemic.

According to Kent, the college’s partnership with Chartwells food service was renewed in 2019, including a renovation to the serving area.

However, when COVID hit, it delayed the rest of the plans, which included upgrades to Einstein’s Bagel Cafe in Scoville Hall, as well as the food court area.

“I enjoyed working with our local college to provide a new, updated and more collaborative atmosphere for students and faculty,” Blaise said. “Our main focus was to take inspiration from the beautiful Adirondack Mountains, and incorporate it into our design.”

The upgrades includes traditional and bar-height seating, study pods and spaces for groups and individuals to work in privacy.

The result is a serene, spacious facility decorated in natural woods and shades of blue and green, according to the news release.

“The college is committed to providing a wonderful experience to our students, faculty and staff, and, through our partnership with Chartwells, we offer great variety and quality of food, and now the dining area matches the experience,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy. “We are proud to support local businesses in our projects, further strengthening the college’s longstanding ties to our community and its businesses.”