SUNY Adirondack tuition inching up

SUNY Adirondack tuition will increase $72 per semester for full-time students in the 2020-'21 academic year, approximately a 3% increase over this year, which will keep the college in the bottom fourth of New York community colleges price-wise, said Kris Duffy, college president, on Thursday.
The college's board of trustees met online Thursday afternoon, with each board member beaming in from their individual home or office.
Duffy announced the tuition and fee schedule, talked about the wide-ranging impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the college, detailed plans to hold this year's commencement as a virtual ceremony and discussed the outstanding accreditation report the college was given by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Costs for students staying in the college's dormitory have not yet been set for the upcoming year. Students who had to leave the dorm partway through the spring semester because of the pandemic are receiving pro-rated refunds.
About 340 students were living in the dorm for the spring semester, but in mid-March, students were told not to return to campus from spring break. About 50 students who had nowhere else to go were allowed to return, but through the college's efforts to find them alternative living situations, only about 13 are left now in the dorm, Duffy said.
For the most part, students will not be living in the dorm this summer. A decision about on-campus living arrangements for the fall semester has not yet been made, she said.
The college is launching a pilot program this fall to reduce the cost of textbooks and ensure students have all their books from the first day of classes. For a few classes, book costs will appear as an added fee on students' bills for the semester. That way, the book costs can also be covered by student aid and students will have their books from day one.
The college has been seeking ways to get books in students' hands early in the semester, Duffy said. If the pilot program works, it will be expanded.
Commencement will be held on June 6 as a virtual ceremony, live-streamed on an online platform, with a student speaker, a speech from Duffy and some video messages from faculty and staff. Graduating students will be sent caps and tassels, so they can take photos of themselves in their regalia.
"It will have some of the flavor of an in-person commencement ceremony," Duffy said.
The Middle States Commission conducts periodic reviews (previously, every 10 years; now, every eight) of colleges that offer financial aid.
The college undergoes a two-year period of self-study, measuring its programs against standards and submitting a lengthy report, which is followed by a visit from the commission. This year, because of the pandemic, the visit was done virtually.
The commission offered SUNY Adirondack what are called "collegial suggestions" but made no formal recommendations and imposed no requirements on the college -- "a very positive outcome," Duffy said, "an incredible outcome."
"To have no specific formal followup the college will have to take means we are not only meeting standards but exceeding them in many cases," she said.
