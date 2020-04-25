SUNY Adirondack tuition inching up

The college is launching a pilot program this fall to reduce the cost of textbooks and ensure students have all their books from the first day of classes. For a few classes, book costs will appear as an added fee on students' bills for the semester. That way, the book costs can also be covered by student aid and students will have their books from day one.

The college has been seeking ways to get books in students' hands early in the semester, Duffy said. If the pilot program works, it will be expanded.

Commencement will be held on June 6 as a virtual ceremony, live-streamed on an online platform, with a student speaker, a speech from Duffy and some video messages from faculty and staff. Graduating students will be sent caps and tassels, so they can take photos of themselves in their regalia.

"It will have some of the flavor of an in-person commencement ceremony​," Duffy said.

The Middle States Commission conducts periodic reviews (previously, every 10 years; now, every eight) of colleges that offer financial aid.

The college undergoes a two-year period of self-study, measuring its programs against standards and submitting a lengthy report, which is followed by a visit from the commission. This year, because of the pandemic, the visit was done virtually.