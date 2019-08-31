QUEENSBURY — The first step in constructing a $3.68 million lighted turf field at SUNY Adirondack was taken Thursday at the board of trustees’ monthly meeting.
The field would be used by the soccer, lacrosse, softball and, possibly, baseball teams at the school. The project also includes stadium seating and lighting, which would make it one of only four fields with lighting in Warren and Washington counties.
SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said the field would be open to the community for use in tournaments or playoff games and would provide an additional revenue source for the college.
“We not only see it as a benefit for our athletic program and our recreational needs, but also as an opportunity for the community to access for use for tournaments or Section II use,” Duffy said.
She said college officials have already received positive feedback from local athletic directors, who voiced a need for a field that can host additional games for teams in the region.
She would like to make the field a destination for large-scale summer tournaments that would bring in visitors and business for the local economy, she said.
The college has already secured most of the money for the project through donations and capital chargebacks, a fee other counties pay for students who attend the school from outside of Warren and Washington counties.
Duffy said nothing is official, but the current plan is to put the new field where the current soccer field is located.
The request put in on Thursday is for the 2020-21 academic year, and no official work will begin before the request moves through county and state processes.
In addition to the field, the funding request for next year includes money to update the facilities master plan, cover leftover costs from the gymnasium floor replacement and a cafeteria renovation.
The request does not ask the counties for any additional funds, but must be approved by the boards in Warren and Washington counties before moving on to the state level to be approved.
The county governments will meet with school officials on Thursday, Sept. 13, to review the request and decide whether to move it to their own board meetings next month.
