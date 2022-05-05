SUNY Adirondack trustees approve $5.7 million turf field

QUEENSBURY — The SUNY Adirondack board of trustees has approved funding for a multi-sport turf field.

The athletic field was initially proposed in 2019 to be built in 2020, but the project was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college President Kristine Duffy said.

"Fifty percent of the funding comes from the state to match the funds that the college raises," Duffy said.

The board on April 28 approved the project unanimously with no discussion. Duffy said college officials were able to move ahead with the project after the state approved it.

The cost of the project was originally $3.8 million, but rose to $5.7 million when rising construction costs were taken into account.

The multi-sport turf field will be used for soccer, lacrosse and baseball.

Duffy said the project is long overdue, and it is essential for the college to have a turf field to keep up with other sports centers and high schools that attract large crowds for games.

The new field will allow the college to extend its sports seasons, Duffy said.

College officials hope the field may attract more students. SUNY Adirondack's enrollment has steadily declined over the years, even pre-pandemic according to Duffy.

Enrollment in 2020-21 stood at 2,994, according to a previous Post-Star article. Last fall, that number dropped around 300 students.

Duffy said construction is expected to start around graduation weekend, in a couple of weeks.

