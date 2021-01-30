SUNY Adirondack to resume low-risk outdoor athletics this semester

QUEENSBURY — Some SUNY Adirondack athletes will have a chance to compete this semester after the college announced on Thursday it has given the go-ahead for low-risk outdoor sports to resume.

The college, last year, suspended athletic competitions due to safety concerns relating to the pandemic, but announced this past week that it was looking to resume baseball, softball and golf for the upcoming semester, which starts Monday.

“We’re hoping that will continue to be feasible and safe for everyone,” said Kristine Duffy, the college’s president.

A decision to suspend higher-risk sports like basketball was made in December.

Student athletes will undergo weekly COVID-19 testing as part of the college’s expanded testing protocols required by the State University of New York.

The protocols require weekly testing for all students living on campus as well as those who attend in-person classes, including those on the Wilton campus and the culinary program in Glens Falls.

Employees will also be tested on a weekly basis.

Around 75% of the college’s courses have been moved online due to the pandemic. The remaining classes are being held in person because they require lab work.