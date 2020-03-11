SUNY Adirondack to 'reduce density,' with online classes after spring break

Likewise, culinary arts students can’t log in from home to cook at Seasons. Jablonski said he will meet with professors to hammer out plans.

“We’ll have some very bright minds to use as we problem-solve together,” he said. “They may have good ideas that haven’t occurred to me in the last two hours.”

As for the many performances and other events planned for this spring, Jablonski indicated many might be canceled. Decisions will be made next week.

College officials will consider whether the event will draw a large group to a contained area, where the virus is more likely to spread, and whether the event is likely to draw seniors, who are more vulnerable to the virus. Those are likely to be canceled.

But “something like a recital with an audience of 20 at an off-campus location” might be able to go on, because there would be “minimal risk,” he said.

Four-year colleges were also taken by surprise by the governor’s announcement.

SUNY Oswego was one of several colleges acknowledging that it didn’t yet know how to handle hands-on classes.