SUNY Adirondack to 'reduce density,' with online classes after spring break

To try to contain the new coronavirus, all SUNY schools, including SUNY Adirondack, are going to switch to distance learning as much as possible, to “reduce density” on campus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
"You don't want to shut down society, because that's massively disruptive, but it's a public health crisis," Cuomo said. "It's balancing the two."
The change will begin after spring break.
The announcement took many college officials by surprise.
But the idea of only "reducing density" opens the door to letting some students stay for hands-on classes, said SUNY Adirondack's vice president for academic affairs, John Jablonski.
"I know we can meet the governor's intentions," he said, but added, "“Everything I’m about to say is based on my best understanding of events that are fluid today."
At SUNY Adirondack, “a substantial percentage” of the students do hands-on work, he said. That includes the nursing program, culinary arts, science majors and others.
He felt the college would be allowed to continue the in-person nursing program and other programs in which distance learning “just won’t work.”
“Nursing students need that (lab work) to get licensed,” he said.
Likewise, culinary arts students can’t log in from home to cook at Seasons. Jablonski said he will meet with professors to hammer out plans.
“We’ll have some very bright minds to use as we problem-solve together,” he said. “They may have good ideas that haven’t occurred to me in the last two hours.”
As for the many performances and other events planned for this spring, Jablonski indicated many might be canceled. Decisions will be made next week.
College officials will consider whether the event will draw a large group to a contained area, where the virus is more likely to spread, and whether the event is likely to draw seniors, who are more vulnerable to the virus. Those are likely to be canceled.
But “something like a recital with an audience of 20 at an off-campus location” might be able to go on, because there would be “minimal risk,” he said.
Four-year colleges were also taken by surprise by the governor’s announcement.
SUNY Oswego was one of several colleges acknowledging that it didn’t yet know how to handle hands-on classes.
"There may be a few exceptions where face-to-face on-campus delivery of academic content will be allowed (labs, etc.)," SUNY Oswego said in a letter to students.
But the letter went on to say that students should take valuables and important personal items with them for spring break and not plan to return soon.
"After spring break, if you have left campus, we encourage you to remain off campus to avoid the possible introduction and spread of the virus on campus," the college said.
It's not clear how students could stay off campus and still go to campus to complete science labs. Many students live too far away to commute for labs.
Colleges were also setting up appointments with their IT staff to help students who don't have the equipment to do distance learning, so that they can leave campus prepared.
