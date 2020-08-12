SUNY Adirondack to receive federal grant for student support services

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack is set to receive $261,888 in federal funding to support student services.

The money was part of nearly $12 million in funding that New York has received from the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Support Services Program, according to a joint news release from Democratic U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The funding is used to provide support services to help students with academic development, assist students with basic college requirements and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education.

This is the first allocation of a five-year grant program, which is targeted to low-income, first-generation or disabled college students. The goal is to increase student retention and graduation rate and help them transfer to four-year colleges.

In July, the college announced it was furloughing 126 staff and administrators to deal with the drop in revenue caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SUNY Adirondack has a nearly $32 million annual budget for operations.

Paul Smith’s College of Arts and Sciences is set to receive $281,019.

