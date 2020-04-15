SUNY Adirondack to receive $2.56M from federal stimulus package

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack is set to receive nearly $2.56 million in federal funding from the federal stimulus package.

Other education institutions in the NY-21 Congressional District receiving funding include Clinton Community College with $766,000; North Country Community College, $1.11 million; Paul Smith’s College, $922,000 and the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES, $23,000.

At least 50 percent of the allocation must be used to provide emergency financial aid grants. The CARES Act appropriated the money based upon total student enrollment and enrollment of low-income students receiving Pell Grants, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.