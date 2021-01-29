SUNY Adirondack to cut seven programs beginning this fall

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack on Friday announced it will eliminate seven academic programs beginning this fall, the latest cost-saving measure undertaken by the college, which for years has experienced declining enrollment.
The cuts were approved by the college’s board of trustees on Thursday and are expected to save the institution about $350,000. A combined 40 students are enrolled in the seven programs.
The programs include the following: associate degree programs in music and information technology as well as individual studies degrees in art studio, music industry and sport management.
In addition, the college’s electrical technology program will be merged into the mechatronic degree program. The information technology certificate program will also be cut.
One full-time faculty position in the information technology department will lose their job as a result of the cuts.
Kristine Duffy, the college’s president, said eliminating the programs was not an easy decision, but noted the college must do everything possible to reduce spending while balancing the needs of students.
She added that students enrolled in the programs will be allowed to finish their degree. The college will no longer be accepting applicants for the seven programs beginning this fall.
“We’ve been monitoring enrollment in our programs every year. This particular fall, we asked all the academic divisions to review their programs and look for ways for improvement … and for ways we can have some cost savings,” Duffy said.
In addition to eliminating the programs, the college has approved changes to several programs that would tighten schedules and remove certain elective courses in a bid to reduce costs.
Duffy said the cuts will allow the college to focus resources on more popular programs and allow the college to better respond to emerging workforce needs within the community.
The college has been working to identify cost-saving measures since identifying a $1.6 million budget deficit in 2019.
The deficit was driven largely by declining enrollment numbers, which not only reduces the amount of tuition dollars collected by the school, but results in less state aid.
Still, Duffy said the college is taking a “strategic approach” to filling the budget hole rather than just making cuts across the board.
“You don’t just do a reduction across the board. You look carefully to determine where reduction will have the least impact on the least amount of people or services or programs that we offer, and that’s the strategy that we’ve employed here,” she said.
The college has been hit hard by declining enrollment for much of the last decade — an issue that has been exacerbated recently by the coronavirus pandemic.
Enrollment last fall dropped 12.5% compared to the previous year, the sharpest decline the college has seen since at least 2010, according to data from the State University of New York.
There were just 2,994 students enrolled at the college this past fall, a 28% reduction from 2010, when 4,166 were enrolled, according to the data.
Enrollment, Duffy said, is expected to drop 16% for the spring semester compared to last year.
The declining enrollment has forced the college to operate on an auxiliary budget for much of the last year.
But declining enrollment is not unique to SUNY Adirondack.
The 32 community colleges throughout the SUNY system have lost a combined 75,413 students between 2010 and 2020, the equivalent of 30%, according to SUNY data.
At SUNY Adirondack, the loss of students is in line with declining school enrollment numbers seen throughout Warren and Washington counties, where the college draws most its students from.
In 2012, Warren County schools enrolled 9,215 students, according to data from the state’s Education Department. That number dropped by 718, or 8.5%, by 2018, when just 8,497 students were enrolled in the county.
The 2018 academic year is the most recent year that state data is available.
Washington County schools also saw a decline during the same period, losing 570 students, between 2012, when 8,747 students were enrolled and 2018, when there were just 8,177 students throughout the county. The loss represents a 6.5% decrease over six years.
Enrollment at SUNY Adirondack, meanwhile, dropped 6.5% between 2012 and 2018.
Duffy said the college is bracing for a further drop in enrollment this fall, based on the college’s continued decline in enrolled students this spring, but noted it’s too early to predict anything, especially with so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of time between now and September, but obviously we’re building a budget based on what we think and what we believe will happen in the fall,” she said. “But if we use this past fall and spring as an indicator, our projections for the fall 2021 enrollment is certainly lower than what we would want.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.