SUNY Adirondack to cut seven programs beginning this fall

At SUNY Adirondack, the loss of students is in line with declining school enrollment numbers seen throughout Warren and Washington counties, where the college draws most its students from.

In 2012, Warren County schools enrolled 9,215 students, according to data from the state’s Education Department. That number dropped by 718, or 8.5%, by 2018, when just 8,497 students were enrolled in the county.

The 2018 academic year is the most recent year that state data is available.

Washington County schools also saw a decline during the same period, losing 570 students, between 2012, when 8,747 students were enrolled and 2018, when there were just 8,177 students throughout the county. The loss represents a 6.5% decrease over six years.

Enrollment at SUNY Adirondack, meanwhile, dropped 6.5% between 2012 and 2018.

Duffy said the college is bracing for a further drop in enrollment this fall, based on the college’s continued decline in enrolled students this spring, but noted it’s too early to predict anything, especially with so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of time between now and September, but obviously we’re building a budget based on what we think and what we believe will happen in the fall,” she said. “But if we use this past fall and spring as an indicator, our projections for the fall 2021 enrollment is certainly lower than what we would want.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 4 Funny 2 Wow 3 Sad 5 Angry 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.