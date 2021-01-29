SUNY Adirondack to begin cutting seven programs this fall

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack on Friday announced it will be cutting seven academic programs, beginning this fall, because of low enrollment.

The changes were approved on Thursday by the college's board of trustees and will be sent to the State University of New York and the state's Education Department for final approval.

The programs include the following: associate degree programs in music and information technology as well as individual studies degrees in art studio, music industry and sport management.

The electrical technology program will be merged into the mechatronics degree program.

In addition, the certificate program in information technology will be cut.

The seven programs currently enroll 40 students altogether, according to the college.

“Our faculty and staff work hard to offer our students as broad a range of academic opportunities as possible to prepare them for careers, further education and success in their lives," Kristine Duffy, the college's president, said in a statement.