SUNY Adirondack tiptoes back into in-person classes

Learning to use a microscope without touching one was one of the many impossible tasks SUNY Adirondack students tackled this spring.
So they are more than relieved to be allowed back for in-person classes this month.
“It’s heaven for the students,” said nursing student John Fitzpatrick.
He took anatomy and physiology in the spring. It was going well until the pandemic pushed everything online.
“When we did our practical exams we were looking at these little postage stamp size samples. … I had a terrible time orienting myself to human biology,” he said. “All the points I lost were on the lab.”
Now he can come into a lab, look through a real microscope, and learn how to distinguish important landmarks that tell him what he is looking at.
Students would have been forced to “put off our goals” if the college had decided not to offer in-person science labs, he said.
“I’m so filled with admiration and gratitude. I’ll never forget what they did,” he said, adding that he was very impressed with how quickly college officials came up with online classes. It’s just that some classes don’t lend themselves to virtual learning.
Among the tasks students tried to do at home: taking blood pressure readings to determine whether someone was likely to pass out if they stood up; learning how to set up samples to grow bacteria; and managing multiple IVs at once.
Nursing students were allowed to come back to school for a whirlwind session just before the fall semester began, so that they could perform practical skills and get help with anything they couldn’t do well.
“They all came in and they tested out on the skills. If they were a little weak they practiced again,” said Kim Hedley, chair of the Health Sciences division. “They all were successful. They were practicing, and it was quite evident when we were testing them out.”
This semester, the labs and practicals are in person, but many lectures are online. It’s a compromise to keep students as safe as possible while also providing the best education possible.
To get on campus, everyone — staff and students — must fill out a health form, which is checked by a security guard, and get a colored wristband. Each day has a different color. Masks are required at all times. In classrooms, chairs are marked to show which ones can be used while maintaining a 6-foot distance on all sides.
While other colleges have seen large numbers of students test positive, no in-person student at SUNY Adirondack has tested positive yet.
The difference may be that community college students are more focused on an educational outcome than a social experience.
“Most of our students have jobs. They’re not just going to college,” Hedley said, noting that for nursing students, the course ends with what she described as a “life-changing” licensing exam.
And the students know now that virtual labs are very difficult.
“The students want to have these (in-person lab) experiences. They know, to maintain these experiences, they have to follow the rules,” Hedley said, adding that students seem more focused on school work this year.
“I think they’re being even more attentive,” she said.
In the microbiology lab — required for students going on to become scientists or nurses — students are also grateful to be able to work in person.
Labs used to be filled with students — 20 to a room, several students to one lab bench. Now they are limited to 10 students each. Microbiology professor Holly Ahern is now supervising twice as many labs as normal.
“It’s double the time and commitment,” she said, but added that it’s worth it.
“Growing bacteria in culture, there’s a lot of manipulation that has to occur. If you get it wrong, you mess up your whole experiment,” she said. “My students are going off into careers where they’re going to be working in labs. They need these skills.”
Before each lab, she had the students watch a YouTube video. Then, at the start of the lab, she demonstrated it. But letting them actually do it — and make mistakes, figure out what they did and correct it — was how they actually learned.
“It’s kind of life or death. I wouldn’t want a nurse working on me who’s never seen a human body in person, who has never done those procedures with their own hands,” she said.
Other skills may sound minor, like looking through a microscope. But the images online are from the best photo of hundreds taken of a sample, she said.
Students need to know what samples really look like under a microscope, and how to improve that image.
“Manipulating the microscope to get a beautiful image is a skill,” she said. “The real-world view is very different.”
As important as the classes are, teachers are well aware that there could be an outbreak that forces them back online.
Already, Ahern has had students email her to say that they can’t come to class because they are quarantined for two weeks.
The in-person system is “precarious,” she said.
But so far, so good.
“People are really making the effort and that is why we’re succeeding,” she said. “Given the attitudes of the students, they are determined. They are willing to do what they need to do to make this work out.”
Some in-person classes on campus don’t require hands-on work, but college officials decided to offer them for students who do not have reliable internet or simply struggle to learn virtually.
Among those is a final business law course for students transferring to a four-year college for a business degree.
“The material is not easy,” said professor John Arpey. “I’m not an essential worker. But I’ve been here quite a while and I think we have a moral and ethical obligation to do what we can for these students. They deserve it.”
He quickly got used to teaching in a mask. He has a microphone to help him project his voice, but he’s encountered no problems with teaching.
The students have been excellent, he said.
“I’ve had none, zero, not even come close to removing their masks. And they’re all wearing real masks — there’s no, ‘Pull this scarf out of my closet and wrap it around myself,’” he said. “I’m impressed that they take it so seriously.”
He’s not sure if the college will be able to keep COVID-19 out all semester.
“Anything can happen,” he said. “But I have not the slightest concern about being in this building or with these students.”
