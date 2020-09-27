SUNY Adirondack tiptoes back into in-person classes

Nursing students were allowed to come back to school for a whirlwind session just before the fall semester began, so that they could perform practical skills and get help with anything they couldn’t do well.

“They all came in and they tested out on the skills. If they were a little weak they practiced again,” said Kim Hedley, chair of the Health Sciences division. “They all were successful. They were practicing, and it was quite evident when we were testing them out.”

This semester, the labs and practicals are in person, but many lectures are online. It’s a compromise to keep students as safe as possible while also providing the best education possible.

To get on campus, everyone — staff and students — must fill out a health form, which is checked by a security guard, and get a colored wristband. Each day has a different color. Masks are required at all times. In classrooms, chairs are marked to show which ones can be used while maintaining a 6-foot distance on all sides.

While other colleges have seen large numbers of students test positive, no in-person student at SUNY Adirondack has tested positive yet.

The difference may be that community college students are more focused on an educational outcome than a social experience.