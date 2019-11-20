QUEENSBURY — Muhlaysia Booker, a black transgender woman, was found dead in May in Dallas — just months after she had been attacked by a mob of homophobic men following a minor traffic accident, according to the Gay Times.
Booker was one of the 22 transgender or gender nonconforming people who were killed by violent means so far in 2019. Each of their names were read and a candle lighted in that person’s memory during a brief ceremony at SUNY Adirondack on Wednesday to celebrate the national Transgender Day of Remembrance.
The event was organized by the college’s Pride Club. Adviser Andrea Paredes said it is important to remember people from disadvantaged backgrounds who have died.
“Nobody has to die for their gender identity and bringing that to campus and letting students know that they’re loved. They’re cared about,” she said. “God forbid if they die at the hands of violence, they will be remembered in our community.”
The Pride Club has recently reactivated and is looking to expand its initiatives on campus, according to Paredes. Its main goal is to make sure students know there is a space for them.
There are not a lot of transgender students, but there are a fair amount of people who are exploring their gender.
You have free articles remaining.
“A shocking amount have come to Pride Club and we’re happy to a have place for them,” she said.
The ceremony also featured student Brianna Roberts reading the poem “Parrotfish: A Poem For Transgender Day of Remembrance.”
“Teach love, not hate to the people you know and step back and watch as we flourish and grow,” she said.
Barbara Cockfield, director of student engagement and diversity, said she believes this is the first year the college has held this type of event in conjunction with the national Transgender Day of Remembrance.
“I think it’s important to make sure that all the voices that have been silenced through tragedy and trauma are not forgotten, and that all these people are part of our community — our mothers, our daughters, our sisters, our cousins, brothers,” she said. “We want to make sure that this doesn’t continue to happen and remembering them and giving them a voice will help do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.