SUNY Adirondack, SUNY Empire State College team up

SARATOGA SPRINGS — SUNY Adirondack students will be able to enroll in business programs through SUNY Empire State College to complete a four-year degree under a partnership announced Wednesday.

SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras said the idea for the partnership came out of a conversation he had with SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy after she called to welcome him to the position he started about seven months ago.

Malatras said there is a demand for these business programs in the Saratoga Springs area.

There are five associate degree paths. SUNY Adirondack students who receive associate degrees in accounting, business administration and human resource management can enroll in four-year degree programs for those subjects. Students who receive associate degrees in either business administration or in management, marketing and entrepreneurship can transfer those credits to a bachelor’s degree program in management.

Malatras said SUNY Adirondack students will be able to take classes right at the SUNY Empire State College’s Saratoga Springs campus that are taught by SUNY Adirondack faculty. They will be guaranteed admission to complete their four-year degree through SUNY Empire State College.

