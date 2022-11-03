SUNY Adirondack suggests a new way of funding from Warren and Washington counties

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack wants Warren and Washington counties to contribute a higher percentage of funding to support the college.

The Warren County Personnel, Higher Education and Administration Committee welcomed SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy to their Thursday meeting to share an adjustment system for the funding that comes from Warren and Washington counties.

Acting County Administrator Craig Leggett introduced Duffy’s budget presentation by explaining Warren and Washington counties are both sponsors of SUNY Adirondack and provide a share of the college’s funding each year.

“When community colleges were created, the funding was designed to be one-third from the state, one-third from the county and one-third from student tuition, but what has happened over time is that the students are responsible for most of the costs associated with running the institution,” Duffy said.

She explained through data analysis, it was discovered that other SUNY or CUNY schools of similar size and budget received 15% or more of their funding from the sponsor shares, while SUNY Adirondack only receives about 12%.

Duffy’s presentation listed the problem as the college needing to get up to $5 million in sponsor contributions “in order to leverage investment from New York state and other counties and take the pressure off student tuition to make this college both competitive in the market and the workforce development tool that Warren County needs to continue our current positive trajectory.”

The new proposed system would help the raise the percentage of the sponsor shares to 15% over the next five to six years by raising funding 6.5% each year, instead of the 2% it is raised annually now.

She stressed the importance of remaining competitive among local and non-local students, noting that enrollment was up 40% this year compared to last, but with projection data, if tuition continues to increase, the number of students will decrease.

Duffy explained it is a little more complicated because the sponsorship is shared by the two counties, in a formula that requires Warren County to contribute more than Washington County.

The president of the college also shared some background on the current agreement that began in 1961.

She continued on to say in 2017 the college began having internal conversations to brainstorm ideas for a long-term sustainable funding plan and this plan has now taken shape.

Committee members expressed concern that supporting this would green light an approval of any amount of funding the college requested for the next five or six years without discussion. However, it was clarified that the college would still need their budget reviewed and approved by the county each year. This change would only increase the percentages the counties were asked to contribute.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he was not inclined to pass the resolution on to the Finance Committee, which would review the proposal and make a recommendation to the full Board of Supervisors, without the full board first seeing the presentation from the school’s president and budget officer.

The committee members assured Beaty this was the process each year for approving SUNY’s budget, but he felt it differed because a change was being proposed.

Ultimately, the committee voted in favor of moving the proposal to the Finance Committee, with Beaty opposed. After the Finance Committee reviews the proposal, a recommendation will be made to the full board on how to proceed.