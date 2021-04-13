SUNY Adirondack students switched to two-shot vaccine

Among recent Johnson & Johnson vaccine takers, six out of 6.8 million adults have developed the rare blood clot. That is actually better odds than the chance of developing CVST in general, but the cause of the blood clot is not known and scientists say it is possible that certain medicines, such as birth control, could make the clot more likely. Researchers must now try to figure out if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes CVST more likely.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that the only main symptom is a bad headache, and those who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last three weeks should contact their medical provider if they develop a bad headache.

He expects the vaccine to be restored as soon as researchers take a close look at it.

“When they finish doing their work on the Johnson & Johnson we'll resume using Johnson & Johnson, but we do have enough Pfizer and we do have enough Moderna vaccination to keep our schedule,” he said.

“The situation with Johnson & Johnson is they had six people in the country out of 6.8 million who received the vaccine, so it's roughly one person per million. All six happened to be women. They had blood clots, which are serious, and they had serious headaches,” he added. “But context, it's six people out of 6.8 million.”