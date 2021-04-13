SUNY Adirondack students switched to two-shot vaccine

SUNY Adirondack students learned Tuesday that their coronavirus vaccine clinic had been canceled because of concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Although students could sign up for a different clinic, the cancellation means they will end up going home before they are fully protected against catching and spreading coronavirus.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused throughout the country while researchers study whether it makes a rare blood clot more likely.
The one-shot vaccine was scheduled to be given Tuesday to 4,000 New Yorkers at four state-run sites, including 750 people at Aviation Mall in Queensbury. The state had enough Pfizer doses to replace all of the Johnson & Johnson doses at the state sites.
Warren County Health Services was also intending to give out 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The doses were headed to SUNY Adirondack for their students and the SUNY Plattsburgh at Queensbury students, in an effort to get all students vaccinated before they go home for the summer.
Instead, Health Services is asking students to sign up for a clinic Wednesday for the Moderna vaccine. The clinic will be held at the Warren County Human Services building in Queensbury.
“We will instead use Moderna vaccine for those appointments if the would-be recipients are OK with that change,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
For the clinic Wednesday, the county had 250 Moderna doses, but only 90 people had signed up before the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause. That left 160 doses for the 100 students. The link is on the state Am I Eligible site.
The problem is that students must wait 28 days to get the second dose, which would be May 11 — during exams at SUNY Adirondack. Commencement is scheduled for May 15.
Students could sign up to get their second dose at home, at pharmacies and other locations. Most pharmacies are prioritizing second dose appointments to make sure people get their dose on time, but being a week or two late does not reduce the overall effectiveness of the vaccine. Students must also consider that they will not be fully protected until two weeks after the second dose. The Johnson & Johnson dose is effective after four weeks, meaning that if the clinic this week hadn't been canceled, they would have been fully protected a day or two before they left campus.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be kept in normal refrigeration, where it lasts a long time, allowing medical offices to be stocked just as they are with other vaccines.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network had planned to start supplying every medical office with the vaccine so that it could be offered to primary care patients during regular visits, just as they are offered the flu vaccine each fall.
For now, those plans are on pause. Instead, Hudson Headwaters is working to get more Moderna doses for vaccine clinics it has planned in the upcoming weeks.
The network has 449 patients who are within the time period for developing the rare blood clot, and they are being asked to watch for symptoms.
“People who have received the J&J vaccine should be very mindful of how they are feeling,” said Dr. Bill Borgos, chief medical officer for Hudson Headwaters Health Network. “Those who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”
Hudson Headwaters has administered more than 25,000 vaccine doses, mostly Moderna. The network started receiving Johnson & Johnson doses late last week and administered 449 doses before the pause.
Throughout the country, only six people have developed a rare blood clot after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Locally, no one has had a problem, Lehman said.
“We have not had anyone report any blood clotting or any other unusual side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” he said.
It’s not easy to figure out if the rare blood clot is caused by the vaccine.
Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, is rare, but it does happen in the general adult population. In the United States, experts estimate that there are three to four cases a year per million adults.
Among recent Johnson & Johnson vaccine takers, six out of 6.8 million adults have developed the rare blood clot. That is actually better odds than the chance of developing CVST in general, but the cause of the blood clot is not known and scientists say it is possible that certain medicines, such as birth control, could make the clot more likely. Researchers must now try to figure out if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes CVST more likely.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that the only main symptom is a bad headache, and those who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last three weeks should contact their medical provider if they develop a bad headache.
He expects the vaccine to be restored as soon as researchers take a close look at it.
“When they finish doing their work on the Johnson & Johnson we'll resume using Johnson & Johnson, but we do have enough Pfizer and we do have enough Moderna vaccination to keep our schedule,” he said.
“The situation with Johnson & Johnson is they had six people in the country out of 6.8 million who received the vaccine, so it's roughly one person per million. All six happened to be women. They had blood clots, which are serious, and they had serious headaches,” he added. “But context, it's six people out of 6.8 million.”
Cuomo received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and did not have any medical problems.
“It has significant benefits because it's one shot. The other vaccinations are two shots, so somebody such as myself, a little lazy, if I can get away with one shot, I'll take the one shot rather than go for two shots,” he said.
In clinical trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was slightly less effective than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use mRNA. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a modified adenovirus, which is the virus that causes the common cold. (The adenovirus in the vaccine cannot give anyone a cold.) While mRNA makes particularly effective vaccines, some people say they feel more comfortable with a modified adenovirus.
