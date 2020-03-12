SUNY Adirondack students may help Washington County Public Health

FORT EDWARD — Washington County officials are working with SUNY Adirondack to bring in nursing students to help answer phones at the Public Health Department, which has been inundated with calls concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Personnel Committee decided Thursday that employees won’t be forced to use their accrued benefit time to cover absences from work that are no fault of their own.
The county is also preparing its department heads for employees to work remotely.
“The idea here is to make it so our employees can comply with any public health orders or requests for quarantine, and they will be held harmless for those actions,” said County Administrator Chris DeBolt.
If employees choose to self-quarantine, they could be terminated. The quarantine would have to be authorized by a qualified public health entity.
“A doctor does not qualify as that,” said DeBolt, who added the county is trying to be proactive and not alarmist.
Department heads — on a case-by-case basis — will be authorized to allow employees to work from home on a temporary basis. DeBolt admitted there are some jobs that cannot be performed from home, such as snow plowing. Sensitive material will not necessarily be able to be accessed from a remote area.
“Some of our employees deal with very sensitive information,” he added. “Some of the stuff in public health, obviously is HIPPA protected. A lot of the stuff in DSS is very protected.”
The county will bring in some temporary per-diem staff to help answer phones at the Public Health Department and is working with SUNY Adirondack to bring in some nursing students.
“They have the medical background to be able to just triage phone calls,” DeBolt said.
The full Board of Supervisors will take action on these resolutions at its March 20 meeting. The cost of implementing these changes is being tracked.
“We don’t know enough yet of how any of this funding is going to work,” said DeBolt, who added that the county has a $200,000 annual state public health grant that is for emergencies.
The committee also amended the employee handbook to allow employees to go into areas for up to three days of sick time.
Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell questioned whether the county should prevent people from entering the municipal center.
“We are not there yet,” DeBolt said. “I hope we never get there.”