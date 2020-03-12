SUNY Adirondack students may help Washington County Public Health

FORT EDWARD — Washington County officials are working with SUNY Adirondack to bring in nursing students to help answer phones at the Public Health Department, which has been inundated with calls concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Personnel Committee decided Thursday that employees won’t be forced to use their accrued benefit time to cover absences from work that are no fault of their own.

The county is also preparing its department heads for employees to work remotely.

“The idea here is to make it so our employees can comply with any public health orders or requests for quarantine, and they will be held harmless for those actions,” said County Administrator Chris DeBolt.

If employees choose to self-quarantine, they could be terminated. The quarantine would have to be authorized by a qualified public health entity.

“A doctor does not qualify as that,” said DeBolt, who added the county is trying to be proactive and not alarmist.