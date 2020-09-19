SUNY Adirondack students face financial difficulties from pandemic

A three-person committee is tasked with reviewing each application before any funds are released. During the application process, students must certify they are applying for funds for a COVID-related reason.

“They have to actually explain what the reasoning for it is,” he said.

The college is facing its own financial hardships this year due to the pandemic.

Enrollment numbers are off by an estimated 9%, which has created a revenue shortfall. Around 200 students would need to enroll in the coming weeks in order to fill the budget gap.

SUNY Adirondack enrollment falls short, budget not sustainable SUNY Adirondack's enrollment will be down by 8 to 9% from expectations and officials worry its austerity budget isn't sustainable.

The college has yet to release its enrollment numbers for the semester.

Palmieri said students are still adding and dropping classes as the semester gets underway. He said he’ll have a better understanding on where the college’s enrollment number stands in the weeks ahead. Classes began on Sept. 9.

It’s likely the pandemic has had an impact on the numbers, Palmieri said.

“A majority of our classes are remote and some people don’t want to do that,” he said.

Financial difficulties brought on by the pandemic may also be playing a role, Palmieri said.