SUNY Adirondack students face financial difficulties from pandemic

QUEENSBURY — More than a 1,000 SUNY Adirondack students have applied for coronavirus-related financial assistance made available through the federal CARES Act since March, a sign that students at the community college are facing increased financial hardships due to the pandemic.
A total of 1,059 students have received a portion of the $1.2 million in federal funds made available to students at the college through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. A total of $859,872 of the funding has been disbursed as of Sept. 11, said Robert Palmieri, the college’s vice president for enrollment and student affairs.
“The intention of the legislation was to help students with COVID-related issues that came up only because of the virus,” he said.
In March, the college received just over $2.5 million in federal funding through the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion relief package designed to assist those facing financial hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A portion of CARES Act funding — $14 billion — went directly to colleges and universities throughout the country, which allowed the institutions to provide grants to students facing increased hardships due to the pandemic.
At SUNY Adirondack, half the funding was made available to students. The remaining funds went to balancing the college’s budget, which has taken a hit in recent months because of the pandemic.
The grants were made available to two groups of students: Those considered economically disadvantaged and receive money from the federal Pell Grant, and students facing COVID-related emergencies, Palmieri said.
A total of 2,414 students were eligible to receive funding. Students must be matriculated in either a degree or certificate program in order to qualify. The program was not extended to international or DACA students, only U.S. citizens.
Students receiving the Pell Grant are eligible to receive as much as $800, depending on the number of credits they are taking. Everyone else can receive up to $1,500.
“We tried to give the most amount of people money,” Palmieri said.
Palmieri said the money can be used for personal reasons like paying rent, securing transportation and purchasing food, so long as the need can be traced back to hardships brought on by the pandemic.
Many students, he said, have either lost a job because of the pandemic or have been left unemployed. Students have also used the funds to purchase laptops and internet hotspots when the college switched to remote learning in the spring.
“Some of the needs have been technology, transportation, or they lost their job,” Palmieri said. “Some of this money is for rent or living situations.”
A three-person committee is tasked with reviewing each application before any funds are released. During the application process, students must certify they are applying for funds for a COVID-related reason.
“They have to actually explain what the reasoning for it is,” he said.
The college is facing its own financial hardships this year due to the pandemic.
Enrollment numbers are off by an estimated 9%, which has created a revenue shortfall. Around 200 students would need to enroll in the coming weeks in order to fill the budget gap.
SUNY Adirondack's enrollment will be down by 8 to 9% from expectations and officials worry its austerity budget isn't sustainable.
The college has yet to release its enrollment numbers for the semester.
Palmieri said students are still adding and dropping classes as the semester gets underway. He said he’ll have a better understanding on where the college’s enrollment number stands in the weeks ahead. Classes began on Sept. 9.
It’s likely the pandemic has had an impact on the numbers, Palmieri said.
“A majority of our classes are remote and some people don’t want to do that,” he said.
Financial difficulties brought on by the pandemic may also be playing a role, Palmieri said.
About $400,000 in CARES Act funding is still available to students, but Palmieri is hoping additional funding is made available to students in the next coronavirus-relief bill.
“Students are hurting; their families are hurting,” he said. “Any funding that can help out our students is welcome.”
