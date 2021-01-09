SUNY Adirondack sees sharpest enrollment decline in a decade

SUNY Adirondack enrollment
|Academic year
|Headcount in fall
|2009-10
|3,873
|2010-11
|4,136
|2011-12
|4,098
|2012-13
|3,987
|2013-14
|4,230
|2014-15
|4,247
|2015-16
|3,993
|2016-17
|3,776
|2017-18
|3,894
|2018-19
|3,727
|2019-20
|3,420
|2020-21
|2,994
QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack experienced its sharpest enrollment decline in a decade this past fall, prompting concerns that the college may be forced to slash entire academic programs in the years ahead as it continues to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just 2,994 students enrolled at the college during the fall semester, a 12.5% drop compared to the same period in 2019, when 3,420 students were enrolled, according to data from the State University of New York.
Previously, the college’s largest drop in enrollment was between 2018 and 2019, when the number of enrolled students fell by 8.2%.
Kristine Duffy, the college’s president, said she had anticipated enrollment would decline given the pandemic, but noted she’s concerned about the potential financial fallout the numbers will have on the college going forward.
“I think we had anticipated that there would be some level of reaction to the continued pandemic situation and maybe students opting out of college,” she said.
Enrollment throughout the SUNY system fell by 5% overall, according to the data. There were 394,220 students enrolled throughout the sprawling public university system in the fall of 2020, down from 415,572 a year earlier.
Declining enrollment is nothing new for SUNY Adirondack. The college has seen enrollment decline steadily each year since 2014, except for 2017, when enrollment increased by 3%.
Duffy said the pandemic has not only exacerbated the trend, but has disproportionately impacted the college’s most vulnerable students, including those with low-income backgrounds.
The college saw a 30% drop in Pell-eligible students last semester, suggesting students of low income are more focused on making ends meet than attending classes. The federal Pell grant is available only to students from low-income families.
“Pell students are students that have fewer resources,” Duffy said. “The correlation cannot be ignored.”
But the impacts of the latest enrollment decline on the college can’t be ignored either.
The latest dip has meant the the loss of nearly $100,000 in tuition alone, but the fallout is far greater, Duffy said.
Fewer students means the college will receive less money from the state, which has already slashed payments to the college by 20% as it seeks to address an estimated $15 billion budget deficit brought on by the pandemic.
The college received $2.4 million in CARES Act funding last year and is expecting an additional $4.2 million in federal funding, which was made available through the latest round of stimulus funding, sometime in the near future.
Around $2.4 million of that combined funding has been allocated for students experiencing hardships brought on by the pandemic.
Duffy said the federal aid has helped, but is only a short-term solution to the college’s financial woes. She noted the college has taken on additional expenses this year because of the pandemic, most notably those associated with testing its students on campus for the coronavirus.
Officials are currently in the process of developing a long-term strategy to reduce the college’s spending and attract new students, which could include consolidating departments and changing the way instruction is delivered.
Entire academic programs may also be cut based on enrollment trends, Duffy said.
“That’s definitely on the table,” she said. “That would be driven by enrollment trends and looking at data to understand what happened with the patterns. It’s not just looking at 2021, it’s looking back over time and maybe it’s time to consolidate some programs that have more of an enrollment potential and eliminating programs that have not been attracting students.”
Duffy said she’s hopeful that the incoming Biden administration will provide some level of funding for community colleges.
Conversations are also ongoing with Warren and Washington counties, which also provide funding for the college.
It’s unclear how much support the college will receive from the counties as local governments continue to deal with the fallout of the pandemic, but Duffy said she’s hopeful that local leaders will recognize the importance of the college.
“We appreciate any support we get from our counties, and hope that we’ll be able to work through this together,” Duffy said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.