SUNY Adirondack sees sharpest enrollment decline in a decade

Duffy said the federal aid has helped, but is only a short-term solution to the college’s financial woes. She noted the college has taken on additional expenses this year because of the pandemic, most notably those associated with testing its students on campus for the coronavirus.

Officials are currently in the process of developing a long-term strategy to reduce the college’s spending and attract new students, which could include consolidating departments and changing the way instruction is delivered.

Entire academic programs may also be cut based on enrollment trends, Duffy said.

“That’s definitely on the table,” she said. “That would be driven by enrollment trends and looking at data to understand what happened with the patterns. It’s not just looking at 2021, it’s looking back over time and maybe it’s time to consolidate some programs that have more of an enrollment potential and eliminating programs that have not been attracting students.”

Duffy said she’s hopeful that the incoming Biden administration will provide some level of funding for community colleges.

Conversations are also ongoing with Warren and Washington counties, which also provide funding for the college.