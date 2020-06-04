SUNY Adirondack sees a slight dip in summer enrollment

When the economy is doing well, enrollment tends to dip because people choose to enter the workforce. But when the economy is doing poorly — much like it is now — enrollment numbers creep up.

But COVID-19 may serve to disrupt that relationship.

“Of course we’ve never been in a recession because of a pandemic, so it’s going to be a little trickier to predict what will happen,” Duffy said.

Students across the country have taken issue with remote learning, with some going as far as filing class-action suits seeking a refund in tuition dollars and alleging they have been deprived of the educational experience they paid for.

A pair of students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute filed a similar suit last month, and suits are being considered involving students from Sage Colleges and Skidmore Colleges, according to the Times Union.

It’s unclear if students will forego classes in the fall if campuses are unable to reopen for in-person classes, but Duffy said online classes have gotten a bad reputation and pointed to fewer students withdrawing in the spring semester this year than last year.

Only 14% of students withdrew from classes in the spring this year compared to 17% in 2019, she said.