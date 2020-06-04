SUNY Adirondack sees a slight dip in summer enrollment

QUEENSBURY — Enrollment at SUNY Adirondack has dipped 8% this summer compared to last year, a sign that some students may be looking for a break following a stressful spring semester, according to the college’s administration.
Around 500 students are taking classes during the college’s first two summer sessions, a decrease of about 100 from last year, said Kristine Duffy, the college’s president.
The college began offering two sessions on May 18, which will run for six and 10 weeks, respectively. A third session will begin after July 4.
“It’s been a stressful time for people and it’s possible that some students just needed a break,” Duffy said of the decrease.
She added its possible enrollment could still tick up as the third session draws near.
SUNY Adirondack's first attempt at a budget during the pandemic anticipates sharp drops in revenue.
The college was forced to shift to remote online learning at the end of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision to reopen SUNY campuses to in-person classes for the fall semester has yet to be made.
Still, the college has seen a slight increase in the number of students taking a full-time course load — the equivalent of 12 or more credits — compared to last summer, which Duffy attributed to students getting a jump on the fall semester or making up for a lighter schedule in the spring.
Enrollment has been steadily decreasing at SUNY Adirondack over the last decade, according to SUNY data.
It’s a trend seen at all 30 community colleges belonging to the sprawling public university system, which has 64 campuses in total.
In fall 2009, there were 4,136 students enrolled at the school. That number dropped to 3,420 in 2019, a decrease of 17%, according to data.
A number of factors have contributed to the decrease, Duffy said.
Among them are fewer high school graduates in the region, the result of shifting demographics and a declining population.
Communities across upstate, including Warren and Washington counties, have been losing population for the last decade. Approximately 1,763 and 2,012 have left Warren and Washington counties in the last decade, respectively, according to Census estimates.
An official Census count is currently underway and will be calculated later this year.
“The age demographic has certainly shifted to an older population,” Duffy said. “The high school graduation numbers have been declining and of course the small schools are getting smaller.”
Typically, enrollment at community colleges is linked to the economy, Duffy said.
When the economy is doing well, enrollment tends to dip because people choose to enter the workforce. But when the economy is doing poorly — much like it is now — enrollment numbers creep up.
But COVID-19 may serve to disrupt that relationship.
“Of course we’ve never been in a recession because of a pandemic, so it’s going to be a little trickier to predict what will happen,” Duffy said.
Students across the country have taken issue with remote learning, with some going as far as filing class-action suits seeking a refund in tuition dollars and alleging they have been deprived of the educational experience they paid for.
A pair of students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute filed a similar suit last month, and suits are being considered involving students from Sage Colleges and Skidmore Colleges, according to the Times Union.
It’s unclear if students will forego classes in the fall if campuses are unable to reopen for in-person classes, but Duffy said online classes have gotten a bad reputation and pointed to fewer students withdrawing in the spring semester this year than last year.
Only 14% of students withdrew from classes in the spring this year compared to 17% in 2019, she said.
Still, the college won’t have a true sense of how the pandemic will impact this fall’s enrollment numbers until a decision is made to hold in-person classes or complete the semester online, Duffy said.
“I think once those plans are released, that will give us a better indicator of students’ decision. I think right now students are delaying decisions not only with us, but with higher education in general,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.