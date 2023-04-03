Despite being located in the town of Queensbury, Saratoga County gives more money to SUNY Adirondack than Washington and Warren counties combined, Warren County Administrator John Taflan said on Monday.

Taflan shared the statistic with the Personnel, Administration and Higher Education Committee meeting.

Taflan went over the percentages Warren and Washington county each pay toward the college’s budget. The college gets its funding from a variety of sources including tuition, state aid and county contributions.

“It (the budget) is like a three-legged stool. There’s 33% from the local sponsor share, which also includes chargeback. Chargeback is what other counties pay the college to have residents attend there. Right now, that chargeback is about 53% of the amount that they get each year,” Taflan explained. “It’s more than Washington County and Warren County put in together. Saratoga County pays more to the college than we both pay in our sponsor contributions.”

In November of 2022, SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy presented alternative options for county funding with the target to increase Warren and Washington counties’ contributions from 11.4% to 15% of the school’s overall budget or slowly increase the contribution over the next five years to reach a total of $5 million per from Warren County.

“There are two ways of getting there,” Taflan explained. “One is a five-year smoothing method, where we went out five years and said let’s get to 33%.”

That method would require a 2% increase in the annual contributions from the county, bumping it up to 4%, meaning Warren County would contribute an additional $913,000 and Washington an additional $676,000, over the next five years.

“The number don’t work if both counties don’t do it together. So we’re hoping we’ll go forward with this budget increase for SUNY Adirondack and our sponsor contribution and that both Warren and Washington counties do it together,” Taflan said.