SUNY Adirondack reveals new COVID testing procedures

QUEENSBURY — More than 200 students attending SUNY Adirondack tested negative for COVID-19 last week as part of the college's new testing procedure required by the State University of New York.

A total of 236 SUNY Adirondack students were tested on Friday as part of the public university system’s new “surveillance testing” program, which was announced earlier this month after a series of COVID-19 clusters appeared on several of SUNY’s 64 campuses.

“Safely reopening colleges by containing COVID-19 so our students can have academic success is our top priority, and by launching immediate surveillance testing on every campus, we are giving ourselves the best shot to identify the presence of this virus before it can spread further across a campus, possibly infecting hundreds of students, and forcing us to roll back the in-person offerings so many of our students find critical," Jim Malatras, the SUNY chancellor, said in a statement.

The extensive testing program was made possible by a pooled saliva test developed by SUNY's Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Under the program, groups of 12 submit saliva samples that are pooled together and tested at the same time. If results come back negative, everyone in the pool is considered to be negative for COVID.