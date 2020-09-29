SUNY Adirondack reveals new COVID testing procedures

QUEENSBURY — More than 200 students attending SUNY Adirondack tested negative for COVID-19 last week as part of the college's new testing procedure required by the State University of New York.
A total of 236 SUNY Adirondack students were tested on Friday as part of the public university system’s new “surveillance testing” program, which was announced earlier this month after a series of COVID-19 clusters appeared on several of SUNY’s 64 campuses.
“Safely reopening colleges by containing COVID-19 so our students can have academic success is our top priority, and by launching immediate surveillance testing on every campus, we are giving ourselves the best shot to identify the presence of this virus before it can spread further across a campus, possibly infecting hundreds of students, and forcing us to roll back the in-person offerings so many of our students find critical," Jim Malatras, the SUNY chancellor, said in a statement.
The extensive testing program was made possible by a pooled saliva test developed by SUNY's Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
Under the program, groups of 12 submit saliva samples that are pooled together and tested at the same time. If results come back negative, everyone in the pool is considered to be negative for COVID.
But if a positive result is found, each sample is then tested individually. Results typically take 24 to 48 hours.
Each SUNY campus was required to formulate a testing procedure, which had to be approved by SUNY before being rolled out.
SUNY Adirondack had previously tested 117 students living on campus.
But with a majority of the college's students taking classes remotely because of the pandemic, a focus has been placed on testing students attending class on either the Queensbury or Wilton campus or partaking in programs that put them at a higher risk for exposure, college President Kristine Duffy said during a board of trustees meeting last week.
Around 75% of the college’s classes are being offered remotely this semester. Just under 600 students attend in-person classes each week.
This semester at SUNY Adirondack, the labs and practicals are in person, but many lectures are online. It’s a compromise to keep students as safe as possible while also providing the best education possible.
Students living on campus, enrolled in either the culinary or nursing program, or participating in a modified athletic program will all be tested under the program.
“We chose to develop a plan around what we thought were those student populations that were coming on campus, but also those that might be at the highest risk of exposure,” Duffy said.
Employees can also be tested under the program, though their participation is voluntary.
The college will be administering tests on a weekly basis, but each group will be only be tested every two weeks. Testing will be increased as needed.
Three students living off campus have tested positive for the virus since classes began on Sept. 9, but there are no signs of a COVID-cluster on campus, Duffy said.
“In all of those incidents, there has been no need for follow-up in terms of any impact on campus,” she said.
The college created an extensive safety plan earlier this year that limits the number of people on campus and requires anyone looking to enter campus to first complete a health screening.
Social distancing and face coverings on campus are mandatory as well.
Compliance with the procedures across campus has been good, Duffy said, though the occasional student needs reminding to pull their mask up.
“In general, I think that most people are reporting that they are very pleased with our student compliance and employees as well,” Duffy said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
