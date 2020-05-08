SUNY Adirondack receives grant to offer college classes at local prison

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack is one of 67 schools recently selected by the U.S. Department of Education to be included in the Second Chance Pell experiment, a program designed to create more education opportunities for incarcerated students.
The college plans to partner with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, according to a news release.
"These Pell grants not only help the individuals at Washington Correctional Facility, they help their families and society as a whole,” John Jablonski, SUNY Adirondack vice president for academic affairs, said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to a strong partnership with DOCCS and the staff at the facility.”
The addition of colleges to the Second Chance Pell program more than doubles the size of the experiment, allowing incarcerated students to use Federal Pell Grants at 130 schools located in 42 states and Washington, D.C.
The Second Chance Pell Experiment, originally created in 2015, provides need-based Federal Pell Grants to individuals incarcerated in federal and state prisons. The grants allow incarcerated individuals to receive federal funding to enroll in postsecondary programs offered by local colleges and universities or distance learning providers, according to a news release.
More than 4,000 credentials including postsecondary certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees have been awarded to Second Chance Pell students during the past three years, according to a recent study by the Vera Institute of Justice. According to the Rand Corp., individuals who participate in correctional education programs are 43 percent less likely to return to prison than those who do not.
