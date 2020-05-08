SUNY Adirondack receives grant to offer college classes at local prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack is one of 67 schools recently selected by the U.S. Department of Education to be included in the Second Chance Pell experiment, a program designed to create more education opportunities for incarcerated students.

The college plans to partner with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, according to a news release.

"These Pell grants not only help the individuals at Washington Correctional Facility, they help their families and society as a whole,” John Jablonski, SUNY Adirondack vice president for academic affairs, said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to a strong partnership with DOCCS and the staff at the facility.”

The addition of colleges to the Second Chance Pell program more than doubles the size of the experiment, allowing incarcerated students to use Federal Pell Grants at 130 schools located in 42 states and Washington, D.C.