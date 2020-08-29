SUNY Adirondack prepares to reopen

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack officials on Thursday revealed the college’s reopening plans that would reduce campus capacity to just 25% and slash the number of students living on campus by more than half.

The plans were created by six working groups over a period of three months and have been approved by SUNY and the state’s Department of Health. Members of each group continue to meet as the state updates its guidelines and the college prepares for classes to begin on Sept. 9, said Kristine Duffy, the college’s president.

“We’ve been meeting pretty regularly and every day for the past several weeks,” she said.

In a bid to reduce capacity on both the Queensbury and Wilton campuses, the college will be ramping up its online learning options and introducing synchronous learning, where students follow a live lecture via Zoom, said John Jablonski, vice president for academic affairs.

Services will be shifted online, but limited in-person resources will still be available by appointment only because staffing on campus is limited to just 50%. Professor office hours and most tutoring will be conducted via Zoom.

“We have diversified our instructional modalities,” Jablonski said.