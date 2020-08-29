SUNY Adirondack prepares to reopen

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack officials on Thursday revealed the college’s reopening plans that would reduce campus capacity to just 25% and slash the number of students living on campus by more than half.
The plans were created by six working groups over a period of three months and have been approved by SUNY and the state’s Department of Health. Members of each group continue to meet as the state updates its guidelines and the college prepares for classes to begin on Sept. 9, said Kristine Duffy, the college’s president.
“We’ve been meeting pretty regularly and every day for the past several weeks,” she said.
In a bid to reduce capacity on both the Queensbury and Wilton campuses, the college will be ramping up its online learning options and introducing synchronous learning, where students follow a live lecture via Zoom, said John Jablonski, vice president for academic affairs.
Services will be shifted online, but limited in-person resources will still be available by appointment only because staffing on campus is limited to just 50%. Professor office hours and most tutoring will be conducted via Zoom.
“We have diversified our instructional modalities,” Jablonski said.
Mandatory health assessments will be issued for anyone looking to access campus, and students living in dorms will be tested for COVID-19 throughout the fall semester through a partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Athletics have been canceled, but remote training programs have been developed for athletes and other members of campus.
Buildings will have a designated entrance and exit, while child care and dining services will follow state guidelines.
Parking fees will not be collected this year.
Signage will be in place to remind students to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, but keeping campus open and safe is going to be a group effort, Duffy said.
“This is a shared responsibility, a collective responsibility, to protect the health and safety of all of those who are in our community,” she said.
Checkpoints and screenings
Those taking classes on campus will be required to wear face masks at all times and complete a daily health assessment via a mobile app where they verify if they have experienced any COVID symptoms before being allowed to enter.
A checkpoint will be set up at the school’s Haviland Road entrance in Queensbury. It will be the only access point for the main campus this fall.
Those looking to enter campus, including visitors and staff, will have to prove they have a mask and have completed the assessment before being given a wristband and allowed to access campus.
Checkpoints will be set up at the main entrance of the college’s other campuses.
“Once you’re on campus with the wristband you’re good to go. The wristband is the visible sign that you’ve completed your health assessment, you have your mask and you’re cleared to be on campus,” said Mary Hand, the college’s chief information officer.
Living conditions
Those living on campus will undergo a baseline COVID test prior to moving in, and will receive testing throughout the semester through a partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
A schedule for surveillance testing is still being worked out, said Kathryn O’Sick, the dean for student affairs.
“Testing is only good for the day that you had it, so we really want to get the best advice on using testing resources wisely,” she said.
Just 200 students will be allowed to live on campus this year compared to the usual 408. Each resident will have their own room and bathroom, as per guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, O’Sick said
Testing will be paid for by the college.
A quarantine isolation floor has been set up on the south residence hall should any student contract the virus, O’Sick said.
Academics and athletics
In a bid to reduce capacity on campus, resources have been moved online wherever possible.
There will be no in-person office hours with professors this year. Instead, students will meet via Zoom.
Tutoring has also shifted online in most cases, except for classes that require lab work, where hands-on instruction is necessary.
Library services will be available online, but the building will remain open to the public with strict capacity restrictions in order to maintain social distancing. Like all buildings on campus, the library will have a designated entrance and exit and directional arrows will be in place throughout to help avoid clustering.
Continuing education programs will still take place, but will follow similar protocols in place for undergraduates.
The college’s Culinary Arts Center in downtown Glens Falls will also be opened this fall, though plans on how students will receive the practical hands-on-learning experience the program requires are still being finalized, Jablonski said.
“Ordinarily those dinners that are opened to the public would start in the month of October, so we have a little bit more time before we have to figure out how we’re going to make that happen,” he said.
All athletics have been canceled, but the college is developing remote training routines so athletes can stay in shape and continue to hone their skills.
“Our director of athletics has worked to evolve conditioning and player development programs that are in alignment with SUNY’s guidelines as well as New York state’s guidelines for recreation and wellness,” O’Sick said.
The programs will be available to the entire campus community.
Communication
Duffy said communication will be essential this semester.
The college is procuring laptops and webcams to distribute to students so they can fully participate in online learning.
In addition, Duffy said the college has been consistently updating its website with information on the reopening plans and has been in constant communication with students and staff throughout the summer.
A total of five information sessions for faculty have been held since plans have been finalized, and staff are finalizing weekly communication plans to keep the campus community informed on matters COVID-related and beyond, Duffy said.
“A lot of active work has happened to prepare for classes on Sept. 9,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
