SUNY Adirondack, Paul Smith's College announce tuition partnership

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack and Paul Smith’s College have agreed to a scholarship program that allows past and future graduates of the community college to enroll at Paul Smith’s College at a significantly discounted rate.

Under the Tuition Scholarship Program, SUNY Adirondack graduates will be able to work toward a bachelor’s degree at tuition of $9,170 for the 2020-2021 academic year.

This tuition is no higher than that of a four-year SUNY school, according to a news release.

The two colleges, which are separated by just over 100 miles by vehicle, offer several program pairings including culinary and baking arts, agricultural business and sustainability, sport management and individually crafted degree tracks.

Cathy Dove, president of Paul Smith’s College, said she is excited about the partnership.

“This partnership highlights how public and private colleges can go beyond co-existing and collaborate in providing a pathway to affordable bachelor’s degrees.

"SUNY Adirondack’s proximity and excellent academics make this a perfect fit,” she said in a news release.