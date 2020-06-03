SUNY Adirondack officials expect budget declines due to pandemic

"It's a pretty conservative budget. We're basing it on so many unknown variables​," Duffy said. "It could change within the next month or so, once we get more solidified information from the state."

The budget anticipates a state aid cut of about $1.6 million, or 15%, and a similar reduction of about $1.6 million in tuition revenue.

The college is girding for an enrollment drop, but pandemic conditions and fear of infection might push more local students toward community college, where they can commute to classes, rather than having to go farther away and live in a dorm.

"We're preparing ourselves to be that solution. We're here for the community when they need us," Duffy said.

She does not know yet when SUNY Adirondack's dorm will reopen or to what extent the college will be able to hold in-person classes. Students are now attending classes online.

"We're looking at a multi-hybrid type of delivery. But we won't know for sure until we're given guidance from the governor's office," she said.

The budget cuts spending cut by about $1.6 million and uses about $1.7 million from the fund balance.