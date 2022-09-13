SUNY Adirondack offers electrical maintenance bootcamp

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack now offers a 12-week Electric Maintenance Technician Bootcamp course.

The course is the latest addition to the college's Workforce Development catalog, and it includes a toolkit for each student, according to a press release from the college.

Students of the course will also receive an Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Lockout Tagout certification training and examination.

"This is a great opportunity for interested individuals to receive hands-on training in a field that is in immediate need of skilled applicants,” said Caelynn Prylo, dean of continuing education and workforce innovation at SUNY Adirondack.

Students will develop a strong foundation in basic math applications and conversions, measurement and scientific notation skills and an introduction to AC and DC currents, among other things.

The new program is funded by SUNY Adirondack’s WRAP Reimagine grant, under the SUNY Reimagine Workforce Preparation Training Program.

Because this program is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Education, the course is free to students who are qualified to participate.

Interested individuals must be at least 18 years old and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courses in the WRAP program, which also include Sterile Processing and Python for Data Analytics, are geared toward people seeking occupational skills for a career in the high-demand industries of manufacturing, information technology and health care.

The course will run from Sept. 27 to Dec. 12, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, at the Wilton campus, located at 696 U.S. Route 9.