SUNY Adirondack nurses learning from home

But he is confident he will be able to pass the competency checks in August.

“Being able to still have high-quality instruction online, and being able to visualize those skills and practice them somewhat at home, I don’t think it’s set us back that far,” he said.

And he thinks the experience has taught him something that might be just as important.

“It’s taught us a real ability to adapt,” he said. “When we become nurses, we’re going to have to have the ability to adapt. There’s not one day that will be the same. So you gotta kind of do your best with what you have.”

Students are taking final exams this week. But many of them have many more years ahead of them before they will be working full-time as nurses.

Mosher will finish his last semester this fall, and then will go on to get his bachelor’s degree. He plans to continue on to get his master’s as well.

In the meantime, he is already working at Saratoga Hospital. He is not bothered by the idea of entering the medical profession during a pandemic.

“There is a lot of scariness to it,” he said. “It’s a big unknown, but we all still want to help.”

He has no regrets.

“I feel good about the career choice I’ve made,” he said. “We all signed up to do this, to become nurses, to help people. And to be able to be those people who are there when somebody needs them most.”

