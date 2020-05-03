SUNY Adirondack nurses learning from home

QUEENSBURY — Students in the nursing program at SUNY Adirondack are still hard at work — but at home.
In August, they plan to return for a whirlwind session in which they practice the hands-on skills they couldn’t do at home. Among them: inserting catheters and IVs.
But students said that surprisingly, learning from home is going well.
They are using online simulators in which they can practice doing the right thing at the right time, even though the actual hands-on part must wait.
Partly that’s because the chairwoman of the Health Sciences Division of the program, Kim Hedley, has worked in online schools.
“My background is online learning so I know what works and what doesn’t work,” she said. “We went through all the options, by course, and how we were going to meet all the requirements.”
They had five days to develop the new program. Among the new skills needed: flexibility.
“A student might say, 'My kids are here, I can’t take the test,'” Hedley said. “The faculty works with them to find a time to take the test. The flexibility from the faculty has been incredible.”
They sent one instructor home with all the materials needed to demonstrate skills.
“I think a lot of people would think — take a video of it and they will be doing it correctly,” she said.
But that isn’t really the case.
So they start with a video.
“One of our lab coordinators is actually demonstrating the skill. She brought the equipment home with her and is having her family video her,” Hedley said.
Then teachers sent out PowerPoint presentations with voiceovers, giving their lectures. Students can listen to confusing parts again and again, which Hedley said may be helping them learn more than they did in the lecture hall.
Then they use simulations to use their knowledge.
For some skills, they have been able to use a family member as a patient and send in a video for critique. Vital signs, blood pressure and other skills can be done on a willing “patient.”
“All of our students learned head-to-toe assessment,” she said, and got a family member to agree to the assessment.
“We’re trying to be creative,” she said. “It was a challenge but the students and faculty rose to it.”
Other skills are waiting for the August session.
“Inserting a catheter — that’s a big issue for sterile technique,” Hedley said. “We want to make sure our students are ready for that. They may have been taught in the first half of the year, but they haven’t had a time to continue practicing it.”
That’s particularly important for the students who will be going into a clinical setting in September. They must pass “clinical competency checks” before that.
Hedley is confident they can do it while observing any needed social distancing.
“Get students in, make sure they know what they’re doing, a couple days with a lot of faculty,” she said.
Students have accepted the new way of learning.
“Oh, man, it’s definitely been different than going to class and actually sitting face to face with the professor and our fellow classmates,” said Kameron Mosher, 22, of Greenwich. “But, honestly, having to be online is very, very good.”
At first he was scared and anxious about the idea.
“But the programs we’ve been using have been really great. Some of the things we’ve been doing are simulations. It puts us in situations we would be in,” he said.
He wishes he could practice some skills on the school’s mannequins, which talk, moan and scream realistically. One even gives birth.
“Not being able to practice on mannequins — it has its challenges,” he said. “Definitely there’s a lot of hands-on stuff and there’s a lot of stuff we need to do in person.”
But he is confident he will be able to pass the competency checks in August.
“Being able to still have high-quality instruction online, and being able to visualize those skills and practice them somewhat at home, I don’t think it’s set us back that far,” he said.
And he thinks the experience has taught him something that might be just as important.
“It’s taught us a real ability to adapt,” he said. “When we become nurses, we’re going to have to have the ability to adapt. There’s not one day that will be the same. So you gotta kind of do your best with what you have.”
Students are taking final exams this week. But many of them have many more years ahead of them before they will be working full-time as nurses.
Mosher will finish his last semester this fall, and then will go on to get his bachelor’s degree. He plans to continue on to get his master’s as well.
In the meantime, he is already working at Saratoga Hospital. He is not bothered by the idea of entering the medical profession during a pandemic.
“There is a lot of scariness to it,” he said. “It’s a big unknown, but we all still want to help.”
He has no regrets.
“I feel good about the career choice I’ve made,” he said. “We all signed up to do this, to become nurses, to help people. And to be able to be those people who are there when somebody needs them most.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
