SUNY Adirondack moves to online only, bars most visitors

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack announced Thursday that it will resume spring semester courses on Monday using alternative delivery methods.

The college’s extended its spring break in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

All students and community members should check the website at www.sunyacc.edu/coronavirus for further information and details.

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, only registered students, employees and other approved visitors are allowed on campus at this time. SUNY Adirondack has shifted the majority of its services to virtual options.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our college and surrounding community,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy in a news release. “Students will be able to complete their spring semester courses in alternative ways, and we appreciate the public's cooperation in honoring our no-visitor policy.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0