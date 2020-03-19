SUNY Adirondack moves to online only, bars most visitors
0 comments

SUNY Adirondack moves to online only, bars most visitors

  • 0
SUNY Adirondack

SUNY Adirondack has announced that it has shifted to online instruction and is barring visitors from campus 

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack announced Thursday that it will resume spring semester courses on Monday using alternative delivery methods.

The college’s extended its spring break in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

All students and community members should check the website at www.sunyacc.edu/coronavirus for further information and details.

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, only registered students, employees and other approved visitors are allowed on campus at this time. SUNY Adirondack has shifted the majority of its services to virtual options.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our college and surrounding community,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy in a news release. “Students will be able to complete their spring semester courses in alternative ways, and we appreciate the public's cooperation in honoring our no-visitor policy.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News