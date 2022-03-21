SUNY Adirondack meets workforce needs through grants and technology

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack is taking active steps to meet health care workforce demands.

Saratoga Hospital has committed to interview each and every person who successfully completes the college's new Sterile Processing Technician course, a program that could be free of charge to students.

Students who have a GED or high school diploma and who have been affected by the COVID pandemic may qualify for complete funding through the college's Reimagine Grant.

The grant, which was made possible by the federal and state labor departments, will directly subsidize these eligible students for the sterile technician course as well as the Python for Data Analytics course.

"I thought that if I could put together a program that was meeting an immediate workforce need for our region, then this would be well-received," said Caelynn Pyrlo, the assistant dean for continuing education and workforce innovation.

That immediate workforce need is literal: Saratoga Hospital has six to eight current open positions for a sterile processing technician.

Directors from Pyrlo's department, Continuing Education, as well as workforce development directors, meet every two weeks to talk about opportunities and challenges that exist in the region.

“To say that the health care industry is lacking workers is an understatement,” Kristine Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, said in a phone interview.

As someone who sits on the Saratoga-Warren-Washington workforce board, Pyrlo is a direct link between the college and the surrounding communities.

Corning Community College in Steuben County created the same program and opportunity, which inspired SUNY Adirondack to do the same.

"I'm of the mindset of what's working, let's replicate that," she said.

Through the course, students will gain knowledge of surgical instruments, devices and medical terminology.

State-of-the-art technology

The key theme that connects many of the college's health care programs is a hands-on experience with and through technology.

Located in the new science wing within Adirondack Hall, built in 2018, nursing students have access to state-of-the-art hospital simulation labs.

The new nursing department in the building has over 2,000 square feet.

Mary McDermott, professor of nursing and simulation coordination, is in charge of the simulation department.

"I did some touring around when I was figuring out what we needed down here and this really is probably one of the nicest centers around," McDermott said.

On March 9, a group of five nursing students met in the control room of one of the simulation rooms and were briefed by McDermott.

"This patient is going through alcohol withdrawal," McDermott said of the simulation dummy.

McDermott provided voice-over for the dummy through a microphone from the control room.

Two students interacted with the dummy as if it were a real patient, and they had to overcome various challenges as McDermott threw one non-sequitur question after another at the students.

"All the simulation scenarios are different. This one is trickier, as the students have to deal with a patient who is erratic and going through withdrawal," McDermott said of the simulation.

Alongside McDermott was Stephanie DiGiuseppe, who is a fellow nursing instructor and a 2016 graduate of the nursing program. She is also a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital.

DiGiuseppe's father got sick with leukemia, and she said watching the nurses who cared for him inspired her to become a nurse.

"The simulations that we go through, even though they are simulations, they are a lot of what we would expect — they are as real as they can be. They also have the clinical aspect, where students go into the hospital and work alongside their instructor and have actual patients," DiGiuseppe said.

DiGiuseppe noted that the shortage in workforce is not only felt at Glens Falls Hospital but at every hospital.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

