SUNY Adirondack hopes to start construction on turf field project in May

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack officials hope to break ground on its synthetic turf athletic project in May.
The $4.3 million project would consist of a synthetic turf baseball, soccer and lacrosse field in phase one. Ann Marie Scheidegger, the college’s vice president for administration, said the design for the first phase recently has been completed.
The state has provided $2.15 million in capital grant funding. That requires a local match, which is being provided through $1 million in donations from the Faculty-Student Association and the Adirondack Housing Association and $1.15 million in other donations and chargebacks, which are fees that counties outside of Warren and Washington County pay when their residents attend SUNY Adirondack.
Scheidegger said the design of the field was recently completed. The college is working with architect CSArch, engineer Elan Planning, Design and Landscape and JJA Sports on the project.
He anticipates that the college will complete construction on phase one in late October. A second phase includes a turf softball field. A timetable for that project has not been determined.
The project was identified in the college’s last facilities master plan as a needed upgrade to fields that are not up-to-date and do not meet expectations of student-athletes, according to Scheidegger.
“We believe the fields will allow us to attract more student athletes to compete while pursuing their education, as well as allow us to attract tournaments and camps during our off seasons that bring people to our community and complement the other fields in the area,” Scheidegger said in an email. “Sports tourism is a multi-million dollar industry and our desirable region coupled with this new field will be a win for the college and a win for the community.
SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said in a Post-Star editorial board meeting in September that she believes that a multi-sport turf field would raise the profile of the college’s athletics and attract more students. During the last few years, the college has been increasing its focus on athletics, including adding a full-time athletic director.
Duffy said previously that she would like to raise the number of students participating in athletics from 140 to 240.
