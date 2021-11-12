SUNY Adirondack honors veterans with annual ceremony

QUEENSBURY — Navy veteran and state Sen. Dan Stec described Friday afternoon as a “fine Navy day” as rain fell outside of Adirondack Hall, complementing the gray sky during SUNY Adirondack’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony commenced from the Northwest Bay Conference Center at SUNY Adirondack as a crowd of 40 people paid tribute to all veterans. American Legion Post No. 533 performed color guard duties to begin the ceremony.

Kristine Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, opened the event saying that it can be easy to forget that many around the world aren’t afforded the same freedoms as those in America.

“It is a somber occasion when we remember the sacrifice that our women, men and children have made to preserve and protect the freedoms that each of us enjoy,” Duffy said.

Jacob Carpenter, student senate president at SUNY Adirondack, echoed the words of the university’s president.

He said that Veterans Day is a time to celebrate and remember veterans.

“When duty called, you knew what you had to do. You knew what you were getting in to and you knew the risk. Yet you still put on your uniform, grabbed your gear and still went anyway,” Carpenter said. “That to me is the best definition of bravery.”

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, opened his speech by asking all veterans in attendance to raise their hands. The crowd of 40 gave them a round of applause.

Simpson remarked that Veterans Day provides everyone with the chance to reflect and offer gratitude and support to those who have made those sacrifices within the military.

“Military service is truly a selfless act,” he said.

Thanking a veteran, attending a parade and flying the American flag with pride are all ways to honor those who have served, according to Simpson.

But he stressed one way in particular.

“Even more simply, embody this sentiment,” he said. “If you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for. Emulating America’s core values of inclusivity, compassion and freedom for all is the ultimate tribute.”

Anne Wojtowecz is the president of SUNY Adirondack’s Veterans Club. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1999, fresh out of high school, and was deployed to Iraq from 2003 to 2004 and 2005 to 2006, according to SUNY Adirondack’s website.

She said that we are all in the fight together.

“We want to be reassured that we are fighting for citizens who value the American country,” Wojtowecz said.

Stec, R-Queensbury, used his time to tell the crowd a story. His father is a Vietnam War veteran, and when he and his sister were younger they would tell their father they loved him.

He would respond by saying, “Don’t tell me you love me, show me you love me.”

He said that as he grows older he understand what his father was saying, and implored those in attendance to strive to be worthy of the military’s service every day.

“It’s easy to say thank you, but as the saying goes, talk is cheap,” Stec said.

Wojtowecz closed the event by speaking directly to her fellow veterans. She said that they didn’t enlist alone, and asked them all to thank their families and loved ones for supporting them throughout their respective journeys.

As she asked them to remember their children, her voice began to shake and she said this hit home for her.

“For they have never lost the faith that you would return to watch them grow and make you proud one day as you have made them proud. They endured a void that can only be filled when you return. All of them are why we continue to fight, a promise that we keep to them and our country,” she said.

