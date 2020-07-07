SUNY Adirondack furloughing 126

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack will furlough 126 administrators and staff, beginning this week, to deal with the drop in revenue caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The college announced Tuesday that hours will be reduced for some employees, furloughs imposed for others, and the severity of the cuts or length of the furloughs will vary with the employees' roles and responsibilities.

The college will periodically re-evaluate its financial circumstances and workforce requirements and recall employees as needed. Affected employees will keep their eligibility for health benefits during the furlough.

The college remains open to enroll and serve students, primarily through remote services, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dealing with a reduction in state financial support and a decline in enrollment, the college has already reduced its 2020-2021 budget by more than $1.5 million and drawn heavily on its fund balance. But these steps still fall short of closing what college leaders expect to be a large budget gap.

SUNY Adirondack did not furlough employees in March when the college switched to remote instruction and work, but college President Kristine Duffy said it is now time “to take this difficult but necessary step.’’