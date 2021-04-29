SUNY Adirondack freezes tuition, eliminates three fees

QUEENSBURY — The SUNY Adirondack board of trustees has voted to freeze tuition for the 2021-22 academic year and eliminate three fees.

“This pandemic has hit our region’s lower-income residents the hardest, making the idea of starting college or returning to the classroom daunting for many,” said Kristine Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, in a news release.

The 2020-21 semester rates for full-time New York state residents will stay at $2,472 and $206 per credit for students taking fewer than 12 credit hours.

The college also has eliminated fees it charged for enrollment, identification and development.

“We are committed to keeping SUNY Adirondack — already one of the best values in the state — affordable,” said Rob Palmieri, vice president of enrollment and student affairs, in a news release.

Room and board will also remain at last year’s rates of $4,175 for a double room in the residence hall and $5,340 for a single room, with meal plans ranging from $1,925 to $2,280 per semester.