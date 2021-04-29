SUNY Adirondack freezes tuition, eliminates three fees

QUEENSBURY — The SUNY Adirondack board of trustees has voted to freeze tuition for the 2021-22 academic year and eliminate three fees.
“This pandemic has hit our region’s lower-income residents the hardest, making the idea of starting college or returning to the classroom daunting for many,” said Kristine Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, in a news release.
The 2020-21 semester rates for full-time New York state residents will stay at $2,472 and $206 per credit for students taking fewer than 12 credit hours.
The college also has eliminated fees it charged for enrollment, identification and development.
“We are committed to keeping SUNY Adirondack — already one of the best values in the state — affordable,” said Rob Palmieri, vice president of enrollment and student affairs, in a news release.
Room and board will also remain at last year’s rates of $4,175 for a double room in the residence hall and $5,340 for a single room, with meal plans ranging from $1,925 to $2,280 per semester.
Campus will reopen in full in the fall, with classes offered in person. Some courses will be online or in a hybrid option for those who prefer remote learning and flexibility. Social and educational programming will also return to in-person events on campus.
“We look forward to welcoming our campus community back in person, while ensuring we maintain required health and safety protocols,” Duffy said.
Registration for the fall 2021 semester has begun and applications for admission will be accepted throughout the summer. Contact the Office of College Access at 518-743-2264 or admission@sunyacc.edu to learn more.