QUEENSBURY — The SUNY Adirondack Foundation outlined its strategic plan for the 2019-20 academic year and beyond Thursday afternoon at the college’s monthly Board of Trustees meeting.
The foundation operates independently from the college and raises funds to provide financial support to the college in scholarships, grants and more. Executive Director of the Foundation Marcell Mallette said the strategic plan revolves around three major goals.
The first goal is to consistently increase giving over the next three years with a goal of increasing annual giving around $40,000 a year by June 2022.
“We identified several objectives on how we’re going to increase our funding resources over the next three years so we can continue to provide funding to the college for current and future needs,” Mallette said.
The second goal is to increase alumni engagement and donations to further increase funding available to the college.
One of the key objectives is to increase giving participation from 1% to 2% by 2022, which Mallette said highlighted how difficult it can be to get alumni involved.
She said it would be crucial to improve alumni network not only to improve giving, but to also offer current students resources and connections into the field they are pursuing.
Mallette also covered other changes the foundation has made since the start of this year including developing a new mission statement, instituting term limits on board members and identifying gaps in representation on the board which tied into the third goal of developing a diverse board.
Mallette said the foundation wants to have a board that reflects the community and with the new term limits the foundation will have a chance to not only recruit new members regularly but put thought and energy into making sure more stakeholders are represented.
Mallette said Washington and Saratoga Counties were underrepresented in the current makeup and there was going to be an effort to bring more input in from them in the future.
The foundation’s plan closely resembles that of the college’s and Mallette said several members of the foundation’s board helped develop the college’s a few years ago.
SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said the foundation helps provide funding for many of the college’s key programs such as student support services, professional development for faculty and staff and facility upgrades and renovations.
She said the foundation reshaping its long-term goals around the college’s plan helps to more efficiently provide the programs the school wants to offer.
“Their plan is really directly in line with the college’s strategic initiatives which is absolutely the way we would want to be working together,” Duffy said.
