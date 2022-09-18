SUNY Adirondack faculty contracts approved

QUEENSBURY — The SUNY Adirondack board of trustees approved a bargaining unit contract during its last meeting on Sept. 12.

The five-year contract is between the Faculty Association of Adirondack Community College and the college.

Ann Marie Scheidegger, vice president for administrative services and treasurer for the college, said the contract has to be considered by the boards of supervisors for both Warren and Washington counties, as the counties sponsor the college.

Both county boards approved the bargaining unit contract during their meetings Friday.

"As sponsors of the college, it is a standard process that they consider and approve all bargaining unit contracts," Scheidegger said in an email on Thursday.

The contents of the contract will not become public information until it is approved by both sponsor counties and fully executed by the college and the faculty association, Scheidegger said.

Warren County news

A resolution was brought to the table of the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday that came from the board's Legislative Rules and Government Operations Committee.

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough introduced the two-fold resolution that would have changed the Board of Supervisors rules.

The resolution, which was voted down, proposed to eliminate language requiring the board to meet twice a month, as well as eliminate language requiring a two-thirds majority vote for the creation of new positions.

Glens Falls Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said that the language for the majority vote was initially put into place due to the financial hardships felt from the 2008 recession.

"I would like to hear from somebody why were proposing to eliminate the supermajority requirement when were still undergoing the same financial hardships," Braymer said.

"If we can't get a two-thirds vote to create a new position, then maybe we shouldn't be creating these positions in the first place," Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber said.