SUNY Adirondack expanding veterans program in Warren, Washington counties

Warren and Washington counties are working with SUNY Adirondack to expand a program providing free services to veterans.

Warren County has contracted with SUNY Adirondack to operate Adirondack Peer-to-Peer Support Services: A PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Project.

The program is named for New York native and U.S. Army Medic Pfc. Joseph P. Dwyer. He risked his life to aid an injured child in Iraq and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse when he returned home, according to a news release.

To expand the program, Warren County program administrators wanted to collaborate with an entity that would provide more resources to veterans throughout the region.

Under the terms of a grant agreement with SUNY Adirondack, the program uses a peer-to-peer approach to assist veterans in Warren and Washington counties.

SUNY Adirondack was awarded the contact through a competitive "request for proposals" process, according to a news release.

Taylor Testa, director of student engagement and diversity initiatives at the college, who is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said that the transition from military life to civilian life is one of the toughest challenges a veteran faces.

"To go from having a clear goal with a tight social support system in the form of fellow service members to having to find a new purpose, a new sense of meaning and belonging, is incredibly daunting and isolating," he said.

Warren and Washington counties are among the 25 counties in the state that have operated such a program. More information about the program can be found at adkpeertopeer.org.

The program operators at SUNY Adirondack have goals to:

Hire a program coordinator who will work from the Randles Veteran Resource Center on SUNY Adirondack’s campus and in front of veterans in the local counties.

Enlist the program coordinator to develop a list of veteran peers who are ready to assist with the program and create an engagement plan that has a holistic perspective of the veteran populations in Warren and Washington counties.

Compile clinical resources within our counties to connect veterans in need of them and develop relationships/partnerships with those resources.

Implement the engagement plan by offering programs that benefit different veteran populations, building community and connecting veterans to the services they need to successfully transition into the civilian world and address their mental health needs.

