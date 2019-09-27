QUEENSBURY — The expanded and renovated Adirondack Hall on SUNY Adirondack's Queensbury campus is serving as more than an updated learning space for students.
Sarah LeRoux, the college's events coordinator, presented information to the college's board of trustees on the growth of campus events space as a revenue generator, at the board's monthly meeting Thursday afternoon.
"That is the main purpose of this particular department, to be a revenue-generating arm of the college," LeRoux said. "We hope to become that premier destination, the number one spot people go to when they're looking to plan an event."
The redesign included space specifically designed as an event and conference center capable of hosting a variety of banquets and seminars, according to SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy.
The main space for this purpose, the Northwest Bay Conference Center, has already hosted dozens of events since its opening last year, and Duffy said this role was part of the plan.
"That is the goal of that space," Duffy said. "Yes, the college uses it, but its priority and the funds we used to build it were directly related to workforce training and event services."
During her presentation, LeRoux showed the large upswing in both the number of events hosted and the amount of money brought in from this time last year.
The fall 2019 semester already has 26 events planned and will bring in nearly three times the amount of money than the fall semester last year, about $14,000, according to LeRoux.
Duffy said the college is focusing on increasing use in the summer when there is not as much need from from the rest of campus.
"Right now, it’s a small portion of the budget, but we do think there’s a lot of potential for increasing that, not only for Northwest Bay but for all of our community assets like the culinary center as well,” Duffy said.
The center's first year was a learning period and the school did not focus heavily on marketing its use, in an effort to nail down operations before raising awareness, according to Duffy.
Duffy said now that the school has a thorough understanding of what it takes to make it run, it will begin advertising in earnest and look to connect with the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau and others to bring in more traffic.
"At this point we can dig in deeper to find some more partnerships but I think there's quite a bit more capacity than what we've been able to do to date," Duffy said.
