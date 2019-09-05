QUEENSBURY — Enrollment for the fall dropped 7% from last year at SUNY Adirondack, a decline for the fifth straight year.
The decline was not a surprise to school officials, who planned for a 6.9% drop when they prepared this year's budget in the spring.
President Kristine Duffy said the college is always adapting to enrollment trends and takes steps to prepare for them.
SUNY Adirondack past enrollment
|Academic year
|Headcount in fall
|2009-10
|3,873
|2010-11
|4,136
|2011-12
|4,098
|2012-13
|3,987
|2013-14
|4,230
|2014-15
|4,247
|2015-16
|3,993
|2016-17
|3,860
|2017-18
|3,894
|2018-19
|3,728
|2019-20*
|3,647
|*estimate
“We are always in a forward-thinking mode and planning for these drops, and we’re following suit with many of our peers, unfortunately,” Duffy said.
The college expects to have 3,647 students this year, including part-time and high school students, down from 3,728 last year.
Enrollment decline is a problem for almost every community college in the region, as they deal with a steady population decline and a low unemployment economy that gives people little need to go back to school.
Duffy said the college adjusts its course offerings and hiring of adjunct professors and makes other tweaks to deal with the drop in revenue.
Although the numbers are not final, Vice President of Enrollment Robert Palmieri said he thinks the college budgeted well.
"We're continuing to look at improving our enrollment moving forward, but I think we did a good job with the budget this year," he said.
The college is exploring ways to give adult learners more options with online courses and other programs to make up for the drop in full-time students.
Overall enrollment is down, but the college has had increases in new programs and in high school enrollment.
Palmieri said the college budgeted for 700 high school students, but he expects more than 800 will enroll in one or more classes this fall in dual credit programs.
These courses are offered to high school students at one-third the usual price and give students an opportunity to earn credits before going to college full-time.
The increase in high school enrollment is not a long-term solution, Duffy said. The college has to find ways to bring more adult learners back to the school.
A roughly 45% drop in adult learners has been the biggest loss over the last five years, she said. School officials are reaching out to underemployed adults who can augment their skills.
“Upskill” programs are tricky though, because if the courses are not part of a larger degree curriculum they are ineligible for financial aid or state funding, which means the cost can be too high for the target demographic.
The school has worked on programs that respond to current employment needs in the area. Two such new programs, now in their second year, have experienced enrollment increases this year.
Agriculture business and mechatronics have at least doubled in size this fall compared to last, with agriculture business jumping from nine to 21 students and mechatronics going from nine to 18.
Palmieri said the mechatronics program, which combines elements of engineering and mechanics, was designed with local employers to fit their companies' needs. The labor shortage in skilled industrial workers in the region and a program tied directly to jobs in the sector are big drivers for interest in the program, he said.
Palmieri said dorms will have unfilled spots this year after several last-minute cancellations.
“We anticipated 402 in the dorms as of last week, but it looks like we had some cancellations this week and will be below 400,” Palmieri said.
The maximum capacity of the dorms is 408 students.
Although enrollment is not at capacity, Palmieri said, they are not significantly below the goal from last year and that will have no effect on programs at the college.
Duffy said the college has been able to plan around the enrollment decline so far, and she does not think the downward trend will continue for long. Conditions affecting enrollment won’t last forever, she said.
“If these trends hold, a whole bunch of us [community colleges] will be in the same boat but I don’t think it will happen. We’re in a perfect storm situation with all of the factors affecting enrollment,” Duffy said. “I don’t anticipate it continuing at the rate it has over the last five years and that’s our job to make sure it doesn’t happen.”
