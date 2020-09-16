SUNY Adirondack enrollment falls short, budget not sustainable

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack officials say enrollment will be off by about 9% from the already reduced numbers the college was expecting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, officials worry the community college’s austerity budget is not sustainable.
SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy updated supervisors from Warren and Washington counties about the state of the college during a joint committee meeting on Friday.
The college needs about 200 more enrolled students to meet its budget projection. College officials did not provide specific numbers, since students are still enrolling.
Duffy said enrollment across SUNY community colleges is down by 15%.
About 550 students are on the SUNY Adirondack campus each week for in-person classes, Duffy said.
The enrollment decline has come across the college's programs, and sections have been reduced as necessary.
The college saw its largest increase in students who had high school grade point averages in the range of 90% to 94%, Duffy said. The college offered increased scholarships that encouraged those students to stay home and attend SUNY Adirondack.
While full-time enrollment has declined, enrollment among part-timers has increased slightly.
“I think there are students who are taking a gap year and taking a few classes to keep their toes in the water,” she said.
A total of 118 students moved into the residence hall, which is at 32% capacity. All tested negative for COVID-19 before they moved in.
The college set the maximum occupancy as 50% so each student could have their own room. Empty rooms were set aside on one wing of the first floor to be used to quarantine students, if necessary.
Fiscal challenges
The college is also bracing for a 20% cut in state aid, according to Ann Marie Scheidegger, vice president for administrative services and treasurer.
Scheidegger said the college may have to take as much as $2.5 million from its fund balance to plug the revenue hole. The college did receive federal stimulus money a few months ago that it put into its fund balance, which college officials anticipate will be about $5 million.
The college is currently operating under an austerity budget. Scheidegger said that is not sustainable.
“It will work barely for the current year. It will not work for more than that. Our longer-term fiscal health is in jeopardy,” she said.
The college needs state or federal relief or an increase in enrollment to improve its situation, she said.
“There will be further workforce reductions, and probably contraction of the college operations is inevitable — even if there is some relief received from the federal government,” she said.
Community colleges have received word from the state that any cuts to aid will become the new baseline amount, she said.
Changes eyed
Duffy said the college is grateful to both counties for their support. College officials are continuing to evaluate changes that may be necessary.
The college partially furloughed 126 administrators and staff over the summer and 23 positions have been left vacant.
“That isn’t sustainable either. There’s a point where your staff can no longer sustain the work they’re trying to accomplish,” she said.
The college has a grant of $1.3 million meant to help students who are low-income, have disabilities or are first-generation college students succeed at SUNY Adirondack and and be able to transfer to four-year schools. It also received a U.S. Department of Education grant to help students graduate.
Duffy said cutting costs is not as simple as eliminating an academic program. That cannot happen immediately as the college is required to teach the students in that program until completion.
College officials are trying to be methodical, she said. They don't want to make “knee-jerk” decisions in response to the pandemic and then have to bring programs back when the crisis subsides.
“There’s still a lot of unknowns. No one is giving us concrete answers as to what to expect. We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” she said.
Capital project on hold
Scheidegger said the state has put a hold on all capital project aid. SUNY Adirondack was about to award the bid for its synthetic turf field, but that will have to wait until at least next summer.
College officials presented no new capital projects to the counties this year. They are working on a new master plan, but that, too, is a few months behind because of the pandemic.
Scheidegger said programs such as the Excelsior scholarship, which pays for the remaining tuition costs not covered by the Tuition Assistance Program and other grants, are likely not being funded.
Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell said it is interesting how much has changed in a short time.
“We went from free education to not sending funding. That’s a change for the great state of New York,” he said. “It doesn’t sound like it’s going to get better really fast.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
