SUNY Adirondack enrollment falls short, budget not sustainable

College officials are trying to be methodical, she said. They don't want to make “knee-jerk” decisions in response to the pandemic and then have to bring programs back when the crisis subsides.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns. No one is giving us concrete answers as to what to expect. We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” she said.

Capital project on hold

Scheidegger said the state has put a hold on all capital project aid. SUNY Adirondack was about to award the bid for its synthetic turf field, but that will have to wait until at least next summer.

College officials presented no new capital projects to the counties this year. They are working on a new master plan, but that, too, is a few months behind because of the pandemic.

Scheidegger said programs such as the Excelsior scholarship, which pays for the remaining tuition costs not covered by the Tuition Assistance Program and other grants, are likely not being funded.

Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell said it is interesting how much has changed in a short time.

“We went from free education to not sending funding. That’s a change for the great state of New York,” he said. “It doesn’t sound like it’s going to get better really fast.”

