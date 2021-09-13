SUNY Adirondack enrollment drops 12%; some positive signs reported

QUEENSBURY — The number of SUNY Adirondack students has dropped by 12% since last year.

College officials expect to have at least 2,791 students after high school students finish enrolling in college courses over the next few weeks, and SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy told a joint meeting of Warren and Washington county committees the college should meet its budgeted enrollment.

Duffy said low-income students have been hit hard by the pandemic and some are choosing not to return.

The widespread worker shortage has played a role in depressing enrollment, she said.

“There are jobs out there if people have a choice and they prefer to work than go to college right now,” she said.

Duffy pointed to positive signs, including a 4% increase in full-time students. Also, 250 students are staying in the 400-bed dorm, much better than last year.

Duffy said the college has had success in recruiting out-of-state students and student-athletes. And 50 students from Qatar are enrolled, which is more than last year.

The college also has 22 students enrolled at Washington Correctional Facility as part of its prison education program.