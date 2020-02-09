SUNY Adirondack enrollment dips 3% from last spring semester

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack officials are looking across the world in its effort to stem the college’s enrollment decline — the nation of Qatar specifically.

The community college is planning a pilot program this fall to enroll 25 female high school students in the Middle Eastern country to take four general education college courses through teleconferencing, according to Robert Palmieri, vice president of enrollment.

“We’ll have to be up at 6 o’clock in the morning, so they can take a class — the beauty of technology,” he said.

College officials are still working out the details. Palmieri said the partnership came about because an employee in the college’s academic affairs office had a connection to someone in Qatar.

The college also offers courses in local high schools, which are taught by high school faculty under the supervision of college faculty, according to Palmieri.

High school enrollment is a growth area for the college. The number of students taking Early College Academy courses has increased from 755 in the spring of 2019 to 827 this spring semester.

This is as overall enrollment has dropped by about 3% during that same time.