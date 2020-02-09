SUNY Adirondack enrollment dips 3% from last spring semester

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack officials are looking across the world in its effort to stem the college’s enrollment decline — the nation of Qatar specifically.
The community college is planning a pilot program this fall to enroll 25 female high school students in the Middle Eastern country to take four general education college courses through teleconferencing, according to Robert Palmieri, vice president of enrollment.
“We’ll have to be up at 6 o’clock in the morning, so they can take a class — the beauty of technology,” he said.
College officials are still working out the details. Palmieri said the partnership came about because an employee in the college’s academic affairs office had a connection to someone in Qatar.
The college also offers courses in local high schools, which are taught by high school faculty under the supervision of college faculty, according to Palmieri.
High school enrollment is a growth area for the college. The number of students taking Early College Academy courses has increased from 755 in the spring of 2019 to 827 this spring semester.
This is as overall enrollment has dropped by about 3% during that same time.
The number of full-time, part-time and high school students attending college classes has decreased from 3,335 last spring to 3,236 this spring. The good news is that college officials had budgeted for the decline. They anticipated having about 3,205 total students.
SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said college officials have been able to avoid cutting full-time staff by reducing the number of sections of classes and using fewer adjuncts.
Full-time enrollment dropped 6.1% from 1,726 students to 1,620 students. College officials are grappling with a shrinking pool of high school age students.
Palmieri said the college has implemented a new enrollment management system that analyzes data to determine how it can reach out to students earlier on in the admissions process.
“We’re going to do more outreach to parents and students even earlier than junior and senior year — try to keep them engaged,” he said.
This is similar to what four-year schools do, he added.
College officials are also offering new career-oriented programs in fields such as cybersecurity and culinary arts to attract students.
Enrollment in the cybersecurity program has increased from 32 students last spring to 44 this spring, according to Palmieri. Enrollment in its culinary and baking arts associate’s degree has increased from 28 students last spring to 46 this spring.
The college also has implemented a new accounting degree that transfers to a four-year program.
SUNY Adirondack spring enrollment
|Enrollment
|2020
|2019
|Full-time
|1,620
|1,726
|Part-time
|789
|854
|High school students
|827
|755
|Total
|3,236
|3,335
Seeking adult learners
Part-time enrollment has dropped 7.6% from 854 to 789. Palmieri said it could be attributable to the strong economy. Fewer adult students are returning to college to learn new skills.
He said the college is trying different strategies to attract more adult learnings including offering more evening programs and accelerated programs. The college has implemented a two-night-a-week format for some of these courses, so working adults can come after work.
SUNY Adirondack is not alone as other colleges also have dropped, but Palmieri said he believes the college is on the right track by implementing these new initiatives and increasing engagement of students.
“We believe we’re in a good position to whether the storm here and look for new markets,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.