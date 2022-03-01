 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUNY Adirondack, economic development leaders to host panel on health care trends

WILTON — SUNY Adirondack and the Saratoga Economic Development Corp. will co-host a panel discussion Thursday about trends in health care.

Speakers from health institutions in the area will discuss trends in health care and what they mean for the future of health careers in the region. 

The discussion will take place at 5 p.m. at the college's Wilton Campus, according to a news release. 

The event coincides with the 10th anniversary of the opening of SUNY Adirondack's Wilton location.

A tour of the facility will precede the discussion at 4:30 p.m., including demonstrations of a 3D virtual reality dissection table.

The panel will include speakers from Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Saratoga Hospital, The Wesley Community, CDPHP and SUNY Adirondack. 

Dennis Brobson, president of the Saratoga EDC, will moderate the discussion. 

"The college adapts its offerings to ensure regional employers have a highly skilled workforce, so events like this help us showcase the incredible programs we have to fulfill their needs," Kristine Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, said in the news release.

People are also reading…

High school students, teachers, counselors, college students, business professionals and anyone who is interested in a career in health care are encouraged to attend the event, which is free and open to the public.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

