SUNY Adirondack earns praise from chancellor

Under SUNY’s new testing mandates, campuses are required to test all students living or attending classes on campus every two weeks. Campuses will be testing students using a pooled saliva test developed by SUNY’s Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

The test, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, allows large swaths of people to be tested for the virus at once and is cheaper than the nasal swabs typically used to test for the virus.

“Now that we have it, we’re going to do aggressive testing from here on out as long as this virus still exists,” Malatras said.

SUNY has the capacity to test 120,000 students per week. A total of 129,000 students have been tested throughout the SUNY system since the new testing procedures were rolled out. The system has an infection rate of 0.7%.

At SUNY Adirondack, 353 students have been tested for the virus using the pooled saliva test. None of the results have come back positive. Three students attending the college have tested positive for the virus, but they were never on campus and have had no impact on the campus community.

The college will be testing around 360 students each week.