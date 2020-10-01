SUNY Adirondack earns praise from chancellor

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack earned high praises from the chancellor of the State University of New York, who toured the sprawling campus on Thursday to witness the college’s newly implemented COVID-testing procedures firsthand.
The college has tested more than 350 students for the virus since classes began on Sept. 9, including 236 last week under a new testing program mandated by SUNY earlier this month following several COVID-clusters on campuses throughout the 64-campus public university system.
“In many cases, we hear about the bad cases, the bad situations, especially in higher education,” said Jim Malatras, the SUNY chancellor. “But I like to go and talk about the good cases as well, and talk about the models and talk about the successes.
“Adirondack is one of those successes.”
Malatras, who was appointed chancellor in early September, noted there was still a long way to go, but praised the college’s efforts to create a safe campus environment and its decision to test students living on campus for the virus prior to moving in.
Other campuses, including SUNY Oneonta, had no such procedure in place when classes began in August, which allowed the virus to spread quickly after hundreds violated campus rules to avoid large gatherings.
SUNY Oneonta has since switched to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester after hundreds tested positive for the virus in the span of two weeks.
Under SUNY’s new testing mandates, campuses are required to test all students living or attending classes on campus every two weeks. Campuses will be testing students using a pooled saliva test developed by SUNY’s Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
The test, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, allows large swaths of people to be tested for the virus at once and is cheaper than the nasal swabs typically used to test for the virus.
“Now that we have it, we’re going to do aggressive testing from here on out as long as this virus still exists,” Malatras said.
SUNY has the capacity to test 120,000 students per week. A total of 129,000 students have been tested throughout the SUNY system since the new testing procedures were rolled out. The system has an infection rate of 0.7%.
At SUNY Adirondack, 353 students have been tested for the virus using the pooled saliva test. None of the results have come back positive. Three students attending the college have tested positive for the virus, but they were never on campus and have had no impact on the campus community.
SUNY Adirondack's enrollment will be down by 8 to 9% from expectations and officials worry its austerity budget isn't sustainable.
The college will be testing around 360 students each week.
Just 550 students attend classes on campus each week, but the college has extended testing to several groups that are considered to be at a higher risk for infection including, nursing and culinary students and student athletes.
Dozens more lined up outside of Adirondack Hall to be tested on Thursday.
From there, students entered a large conference room, where nurses wearing personal protective equipment sat behind plexiglass barriers and collected saliva samples from students. Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours.
“We’re committed to making sure that we continue the protocols that we put in place to do our very best to protect everyone,” said Kristine Duffy, the college’s president.
But the state’s public colleges and universities are facing financial difficulties because of the pandemic.
A drop in enrollment coupled with the rigorous testing procedures have strained budgets, and talk of further cuts in state funding by as much as 25% have many campuses, including SUNY Adirondack, concerned.
Enrollment at the college is down, though the college has yet to release final numbers. The college is currently operating on an austerity budget that officials have said is not sustainable.
The college was forced to furlough 126 employees earlier this year, and 23 positions remain vacant.
Malatras said safely opening campuses will show potential students that “SUNY has its act together,” which will help attract students in the future.
“The immediate piece is to deal with the virus so you can have confidence going into the future,” he said.
But challenges exist beyond the pandemic, Malatras said.
He noted enrollment, particularly at community colleges, has been a challenge for years, but added SUNY schools provide thousands of students a pathway to an affordable education close to home.
Elevating that message will be key to SUNY's success moving forward, Malatras said.
“My job as chancellor is to demonstrate and show all the great tools we have in the SUNY universe that students can come to and try to address those challenges head on,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
