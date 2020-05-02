SUNY Adirondack creating partnership with Qatar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — Looking ahead as the high school student population declines, the leadership of SUNY Adirondack has cast its gaze to a tiny peninsula that sticks like a thumb into the Persian Gulf — the oil-rich nation of Qatar.

Starting as soon as this fall, the local community college will be offering interactive live video classes to adult students in Qatar who, like students here, are pursuing college degrees.

Then, perhaps next fall, the college will also offer courses to older students at Durham School for Girls, a private English school that educates girls from toddlers through teens and is located in Doha, Qatar’s capital.

Doha is also Qatar’s largest city, with a population of about 350,000. Qatar’s population, now more than 2.5 million, has exploded over the past 20 years, but a large percentage comprises expatriate workers from other Mideast and Asian countries. Qatari citizens account for only about 15% of the population.

The college’s leadership team has been seeking ways to offset losses because of demographic declines in the young adult population that attends community college.

“What are the possibilities? It’s a big world out there,” said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy.