SUNY Adirondack completes reaccreditation process, signs transfer agreement

QUEENSBURY — After a years-long process, SUNY Adirondack has completed an extensive reaccreditation process, making the college eligible to receive funding to provide financial aid to students.

The college began the reaccreditation process with Middle States Commission on Higher Education in 2018 as part of an independent review process that takes place every 10 years. SUNY Adirondack was last reaccredited in 2008.

During the review process, Middle States reviewed whether the college was complying with seven criteria laid out by the organization's governing body. Criteria include everything from the college's academic programs, ethics and administration leadership, among other things.

"This reaccreditation reinforces what our students and community have come to expect from us: a commitment to continuous improvement that helps all students succeed in their individual academic goals and supports the needs of our community," Kristine Duffy, the college's president, said in a statement.

During the reaccreditation process, SUNY Adirondack was asked to complete an in-depth self-study, which was reviewed by six academic and administrative leaders from community colleges in Maryland and New Jersey.